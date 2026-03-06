ETV Bharat / bharat

US 'Waiver' To India For Buying Russian Oil Humiliating: CPI Leader In Letter To PM

New Delhi: Left leaders on Friday questioned the Centre over the US' announcement of a "waiver" to Indian refiners for purchasing Russian oil, terming it a "humiliation" of sovereign India.

CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said India's foreign policy appears to have "drifted away from its foundational principles of non-alignment".

The Rajya Sabha MP said that at a time when the war against Iran by the US and Israel threatens to embroil West Asia into wider and dangerous conflict, many across India are concerned that India's foreign policy posture appears to have drifted from principles of non-alignment, strategic autonomy and respect for sovereignty.

He said in recent years, India has increasingly been perceived as aligning itself with the interests of the US and Israel rather than firmly pursuing its independent strategic priorities.

"This perception has been reinforced on several occasions, including during the negotiations surrounding the India-US trade arrangements which left large sections of our farmers vulnerable to imports from the United States, and by repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he pressured India to reduce purchases of Russian oil, even though a diversified and affordable energy basket clearly serves India's national interest," Kumar said in his letter.

He said the remarks made by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent -- who announced a "30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil" -- are humiliating for a sovereign nation like India.

"Such a statement raises a fundamental question before the nation: since when has the United States begun 'allowing' India to decide from whom we buy energy or with whom we conduct trade?" Kumar said.

"When Iran, one of India's important historical partners and a key source of energy, is under attack and regional stability is under grave threat, this patronising declaration appears to suggest that India's energy choices are now subject to American approval," he said.