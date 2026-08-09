ETV Bharat / bharat

US Vice President Vance Calls PM Modi, Discusses Ways To Expand India-US Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a telephone call from the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance as the two reviewed progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

They noted the sustained momentum in the high-level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals, stated an official statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO). They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister congratulated Vice President Vance and Usha Vance on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the family, it added.

"Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family," Modi said on social media.

Vance's call to the Prime Minister came days after Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact that was widely seen as a reflection of a new regional alignment amid the West Asia conflict.

The American side has not yet provided any details of the conversation. It is not immediately known whether the proposed trade deal between India and the US figured in the talks.