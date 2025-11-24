ETV Bharat / bharat

US Travel Demand Takes A Hit; Confident About Long-Term Prospects: Air India CEO

Gurugram: Air India has taken a hit in travel demand to the US due to various factors, including airspace curbs, but the situation is transitory, and the airline is very confident about the market's long-term prospects, its chief Campbell Wilson said on Monday. North America is a key international segment for the Tata Group-owned Air India, which is working on revamping its legacy fleet that includes Boeing 777 planes.

To a query on whether travel demand to the US has been impacted, the airline's CEO and MD replied in the affirmative. There are many factors at play, including airspace constraints, additional flying time, and refuelling stock needed at some place. There are also visa issues that cause a little bit of trepidation amongst people travelling to or from the US, Wilson said at a briefing.

Air India operates services to six points in North America -- Newark, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto. It has 51 weekly flights to North America in one direction. They are operated with Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s.

Wilson said that he thinks the situation related to US travel demand is "transitory".

"We're still very confident in the long-term prospects of the market. As I say, we've got alternative opportunities to deploy these aircraft. So, we'll just continue to be agile," he added.