ETV Bharat / bharat

US Trade Representative To Hold Trade Pact Talks With Goyal Next Week

New Delhi: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India next week for a two-day meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 23-24 to discuss issues pertaining to the interim trade agreement, a top government official said on Monday.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said: "Our expectation is that discussions will be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal, which has been discussed during the visit of their (US) delegation,...and also on the larger BTA (bilateral trade agreement), that has also been under discussions between the two sides." The USTR is expected to land here on June 22.

Earlier, on June 2-4, the US team, headed by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, held discussions with Indian officials on finalisation of the deal.

On June 5, Goyal said that India and the US are moving towards closing all the open ends of the interim trade agreement, and both sides are likely to execute the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the BTA by the middle of next month.

At the chief negotiators' level, the two sides held discussions across a wide range of issues, covering trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.

On February 7, India and the US issued a joint statement finalising the contours or framework of the first phase of the BTA or an interim trade deal. According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. It had removed the 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil and was to cut the remaining 25 per cent to 18 per cent under the pact.

But, on February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs, which were imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

After that, the US President announced the imposition of 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days, starting February 24. It will end on July 24. Both sides are expected to finalise the interim deal before that.

As the tariff landscape has changed in the US, both sides may wish to revisit the agreement's framework. The February joint statement on the framework has a clause that, in the event of any changes to the agreed-upon tariffs of either country, the US and India agree that the other country may modify its commitments.