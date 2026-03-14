ETV Bharat / bharat

'US Tariffs Failed To Slow India’s Fish Exports': Rajiv Ranjan Singh Announces Rs 100-Crore Aqua Park In Kashmir

Srinagar: Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said India's seafood exports have continued to grow despite tariff barriers in the United States. He underlined the resilience of the country’s fisheries sector and expanding global demand.

Speaking at the National Conference on Cold Water Fisheries on Saturday at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Singh said India’s fish exports grew by about 20 percent in volume and 13 percent in value during 2025 compared with the previous year.

"When the US tariff was imposed, many believed the fisheries sector would be the most affected, particularly shrimp exports, because nearly 75 to 80 percent of our shrimp shipments go to the United States market. Our exporters were naturally concerned at that time. However, despite these challenges, our fish exports have continued to grow," the Minister said asserting that the government had worked closely with exporters to explore new markets and strengthen value addition.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh Announces Rs 100-Crore Aqua Park In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

While comparing with last year, the minister said: "...export volumes have increased by around 20 percent and the value has risen by about 13 percent, which shows the resilience of India’s fisheries sector and the growing global demand for our products.”

The conference, organised by the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, brought together policymakers, scientists and industry stakeholders to discuss strategies for expanding cold-water fisheries in India’s Himalayan regions.

Singh said the decision to host the national conference in Srinagar was deliberate.

“Some suggested holding it in Dehradun or Shimla, but I insisted that it should be organised in Srinagar because Jammu and Kashmir has enormous potential in cold-water fisheries,” he said.

The minister highlighted species such as trout and mahseer as key drivers of future export growth. These cold-water fish varieties thrive in temperatures between 5°C and 25°C and are mainly found in Himalayan regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as parts of the Northeast and southern highlands.

“These species have strong global demand and offer good export potential,” Singh said, urging farmers and entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir to expand production.

He credited policy initiatives launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening the fisheries sector. Since 2015, the government has launched several programmes, including the Blue Revolution, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund and the creation of a separate fisheries ministry in 2019.

As a result, India is now the world’s largest milk producer and the second-largest fish producer. Annual seafood exports have also grown sharply, rising from about Rs 30,000 crore before 2015 to around Rs 65,000 crore in recent years.

New opportunities in deep-sea fishing

Singh also outlined new initiatives aimed at expanding marine fishing beyond coastal waters.

The government has allowed Indian fishing vessels to harvest high-value tuna in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the high seas up to 200 nautical miles. Earlier, fishing operations were largely restricted to areas within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

“Global demand for tuna is very high and it is one of the most valuable fish in international markets,” Singh said.

To regulate the activity, only vessels flying the Indian national flag will be permitted to fish in these waters. The government has already begun issuing access permits to fishing groups and cooperatives.

Singh said more than 3,000 applications for such permits had been received, indicating strong interest from the sector.

The government has also amended earlier rules so that fish caught by Indian vessels in the high seas and landed at domestic ports will not be treated as imports. If the same catch is landed directly at foreign ports, it will count as exports.

Singh also announced a Rs 100-crore integrated aqua park in Kokernag in south Kashmir. "Before coming here, a few days ago I approved an aqua park in Anantnag (Kokernag)."