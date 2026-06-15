FSUI Demands US Pay $5 Million To Families Of Indian Seafarers Who Died Off Oman, To Write To PM Modi And UN
Seafarer's body seeks compensation from US for families of Indians who died off Oman, while father of one of the deceased plans a trust | Reports Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), an organisation representing seafarers, on Monday demanded that the United States should pay $5 million (over Rs 47 crore) to the families of the four Indian seafarers who died off Oman recently.
Welcoming the finalisation of the US-Iran peace deal, the Union, in a post on X, said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the deal is signed will save thousands of innocent seafarers’ lives.
"We demand the US pay fair compensation of not less than $5 million to the families of the 4 seafarers killed/died — Patnala Suresh (Chief Engineer), Aditya Sharma (Deck Cadet), Shivanand Chaurasiya (Fitter), — by missile attack & Nishanth Uirthanathan (Second Officer) delayed medical aid due to the blockade. Justice for the victims is key to lasting peace," FSUI said.
Mr. President @realDonaldTrump & @WhiteHouse,— FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 15, 2026
We welcome the historic US-Iran peace deal reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saving thousands of innocent seafarers’ lives.
We demand the US pay fair compensation of not less than $5 million to the families of the 4 seafarers… pic.twitter.com/jNtAwzMFps
Manoj Yadav, secretary of FSUI, told ETV Bharat that they will take up the plea with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office. He claimed FSUI has received approval from several international seafarers' organisations over the compensation demand.
"I took the approval of our committee and will be writing to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Maritime Organization, which is attached to the United Nations and International Transport Federation," he said.
He reiterated that the US government should pay compensation to the families of the deceased Indian seafarers. "We will also request jobs for their next of kin, because these families require financial assistance," Yadav said.
He said he was waiting for the mortal remains of the four seafarers to reach India, after which he will visit the families to consult them. "I will meet the families of the deceased and take their views. I would like to take their feedback," said Yadav.
Who Were The Four Indians Who Died Off Oman?
Three Indian civilian seafarers, Patnala Suresh, Aditya Sharma, and Shivanand Chaurasiya, were killed on June 10 during a US military missile strike on the foreign-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.
The Palau-flagged merchant vessel was carrying 28 crew members, including 24 Indian nationals, when US Central Command forces executed a precision strike, hitting the ship's engine room. The US military claimed the vessel violated an active naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz and failed to follow radio commands while suspected of transporting sanctioned Iranian oil.
India lodged a strong diplomatic protest, summoning the US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue directly with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
As for Nishanth Uirthanathan, the 35-year-old Indian merchant navy seafarer from Tamil Nadu, passed away on June 11, 2026, due to medical complications aboard the commercial vessel MT Celestial off Oman. Distressing videos emerged from the ship showing a lack of basic facilities and delayed emergency medical help.
'A Trust In Late Aditya's Name'
Aditya's father, Rajesh Sharma, told ETV Bharat that he would prefer the more needy families get the compensation from the US.
"I had only one son and he died at such a young age (23). He had many dreams and now he is no more, what will I do with that money? Instead they should give it to Shivanand Chaurasiya's family, it would help them. It is sad that, despite international laws, private merchant navy vessels were attacked in this war. The only thing I can say is, no country should indulge in such attacks in the future and they need to pay for it," Sharma said.
He said their family plans to set up a trust in the name of Aditya, who they believe had many dreams and now, after his death, they want to help other youth pursue their dreams in his name.
"My son was so young with many dreams and plans to pursue in life. All that is pointless now that he has become a martyr at such a tender age. He had just started...We would like to set up a fund to help other youngsters. I will speak to my family members and decide on the details, but this is definitely what we are working towards," Sharma said.
The United States and Iran reached an initial agreement early Monday that would extend their shaky ceasefire and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but challenges immediately loomed, including Israel insisting it would hold onto land seized in Lebanon as it battles Hezbollah.