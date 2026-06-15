ETV Bharat / bharat

FSUI Demands US Pay $5 Million To Families Of Indian Seafarers Who Died Off Oman, To Write To PM Modi And UN

(From the left) Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh, and Nishanth Uirthanathan - The four Indians who lost their lives off Oman. ( X@FSUIINDIA )

Mumbai: Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), an organisation representing seafarers, on Monday demanded that the United States should pay $5 million (over Rs 47 crore) to the families of the four Indian seafarers who died off Oman recently.

Welcoming the finalisation of the US-Iran peace deal, the Union, in a post on X, said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the deal is signed will save thousands of innocent seafarers’ lives.

"We demand the US pay fair compensation of not less than $5 million to the families of the 4 seafarers killed/died — Patnala Suresh (Chief Engineer), Aditya Sharma (Deck Cadet), Shivanand Chaurasiya (Fitter), — by missile attack & Nishanth Uirthanathan (Second Officer) delayed medical aid due to the blockade. Justice for the victims is key to lasting peace," FSUI said.

Manoj Yadav, secretary of FSUI, told ETV Bharat that they will take up the plea with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office. He claimed FSUI has received approval from several international seafarers' organisations over the compensation demand.

"I took the approval of our committee and will be writing to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Maritime Organization, which is attached to the United Nations and International Transport Federation," he said.

He reiterated that the US government should pay compensation to the families of the deceased Indian seafarers. "We will also request jobs for their next of kin, because these families require financial assistance," Yadav said.

He said he was waiting for the mortal remains of the four seafarers to reach India, after which he will visit the families to consult them. "I will meet the families of the deceased and take their views. I would like to take their feedback," said Yadav.

Who Were The Four Indians Who Died Off Oman?