ETV Bharat / bharat

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Visit Jaipur Today

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the dedication ceremony of the new Support Annex Building at the US Embassy, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Jaipur: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Monday as part of his India tour, with elaborate preparations underway for his arrival and security arrangements across the city. This will be Rubio’s first visit to Jaipur.

According to the proposed schedule, Rubio will arrive in Jaipur at around 2 p.m. on and depart at 6.30 a.m. on May 26 (Tuesday). During his visit, he is expected to tour Amer Fort. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is scheduled to welcome Rubio at Amer Fort, where he is expected to arrive at around 3 p.m. Preparations for a ceremonial reception have already begun at Jaleb Chowk inside the historic fort complex.

Folk artists and cultural troupes are being mobilised to showcase Rajasthan’s traditional heritage and cultural performances as part of the welcome ceremony.

In view of the high-profile visit, the Jaipur district administration, police and security agencies have been placed on high alert. Officials have started inspections of travel routes, event venues and accommodation facilities linked to the visit. Security agencies are maintaining close surveillance at hotels, tourist sites and locations earmarked for VVIP movement.