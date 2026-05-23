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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Set To Meet PM Modi In Delhi, To Boost Strategic Ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette D. Rubio arrive in Delhi after their visit to Kolkata, in New Delhi on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day.

During his visit to the national capital, the US Secretary of State is scheduled to meet PM Modi and deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building. Earlier in the day, Rubio visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.

He arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning, marking the first visit by a top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in 14 years. The Kolkata stop marked the beginning of Rubio's four-day visit to India from May 23 to 26.