US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Set To Meet PM Modi In Delhi, To Boost Strategic Ties
Rubio is also expected to deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.
Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his visit to Kolkata earlier in the day.
During his visit to the national capital, the US Secretary of State is scheduled to meet PM Modi and deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony of the US Embassy Support Annex Building. Earlier in the day, Rubio visited Kolkata, where he paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.
He arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning, marking the first visit by a top American diplomat to the eastern metropolis in 14 years. The Kolkata stop marked the beginning of Rubio's four-day visit to India from May 23 to 26.
The top US diplomat is expected to travel to multiple cities, including Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, during the course of the visit. The high-level engagements are anticipated to focus on trade, technology, energy security and defence cooperation between India and the United States.
The visit assumes significance amid growing strategic convergence between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 26.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in a post on X, stated that Rubio would later travel to New Delhi to hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders. In a post on X, he said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"
According to the US ambassador, the upcoming engagements will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation in key strategic sectors, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade ties and collaboration under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework.
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