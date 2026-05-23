ETV Bharat / bharat

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In Kolkata

Kolkata: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday for a four-day diplomatic tour to India. His visit ends a 14-year gap since an American secretary of state last visited Kolkata, occurring just weeks after West Bengal experienced a major political change with the BJP-led government taking power.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"

Rubio became the first US secretary of state to set foot in Kolkata since Hillary Clinton visited the city in May 2012. Although the US Department of State was yet to publish Rubio’s Kolkata itinerary, sources in the US Consulate said he is likely to visit Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in central Kolkata.