US Seafood Exports Drop By 6%; Call To Boost 'Ready-to-Eat' Marine Products

Ernakulam: India's marine product exports to the United States declined by around six per cent between April and September 2025, according to recent estimates. However, during the same period, exports to China, Vietnam, and Thailand recorded growth, noted Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) Director Ram Mohan.

The US has traditionally been India's largest market for shrimp exports. At the fourth Global Marine Symposium organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), experts emphasised the need to focus on producing and processing high-value marine products to revive the fisheries sector.

To sustain India's seafood export industry, immediate steps must be taken to diversify markets and enhance product value. Instead of exporting raw or semi-processed seafood in bulk, India should shift toward value-added "ready-to-eat" products. The symposium highlighted the potential of items such as breaded squid rings, surimi-based products, and fish fillets.