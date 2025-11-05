US Seafood Exports Drop By 6%; Call To Boost 'Ready-to-Eat' Marine Products
Published : November 5, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST
Ernakulam: India's marine product exports to the United States declined by around six per cent between April and September 2025, according to recent estimates. However, during the same period, exports to China, Vietnam, and Thailand recorded growth, noted Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) Director Ram Mohan.
The US has traditionally been India's largest market for shrimp exports. At the fourth Global Marine Symposium organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), experts emphasised the need to focus on producing and processing high-value marine products to revive the fisheries sector.
To sustain India's seafood export industry, immediate steps must be taken to diversify markets and enhance product value. Instead of exporting raw or semi-processed seafood in bulk, India should shift toward value-added "ready-to-eat" products. The symposium highlighted the potential of items such as breaded squid rings, surimi-based products, and fish fillets.
Currently, India's value-added seafood exports stand at 742 million USD, which is far behind major competitors like China, Thailand, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Indonesia. The industry meet recommended creating exclusive aquaculture zones and fast-tracking free trade agreements to regain global competitiveness.
CIFT Director George Ninan said that India's marine export sector has been under severe stress due to the additional tariffs imposed by the United States. To overcome this, he stressed the importance of developing value-added seafood and technology-driven startups. The industry meet also reiterated the need to focus on the production and processing of high-value products for the revival of the fisheries sector.
CMFRI Director Jo Grinson George, A.J. Tharakan, Joint Director Anil Kumar, and Jo K. Kizhakkoodan addressed the gathering. Representatives from various sectors — including fish farmers, fishermen, exporters, shrimp producers, fish meal and aquafeed manufacturers, adventure tourism, and coastal ecotourism — participated in the symposium.
