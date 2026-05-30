ETV Bharat / bharat

Trump's Daughter Tiffany Begins India Tour At Akshardham In Delhi, Set To Visit Taj Mahal Next

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos during their visit to Akshardham Temple in New Delhi as part of a private India trip. ( X/Tiffany Ariana Trump )

New Delhi: Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, began her private visit to India with a trip to the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, describing the experience as "incredible" and sharing glimpses on social media.

Tiffany is accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos, and a group of friends during the visit. Sharing photographs from the temple complex, she expressed admiration for the cultural and architectural heritage showcased at Akshardham.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple also acknowledged the visit in a post on X, saying, "A beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage." The temple added, "It was an honour to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi."

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed the couple in a post on X, writing, "Welcome to India! @TiffanyATrump @MichaelZBoulos."

Tiffany To Visit Taj Mahal

After her visit to Delhi, Tiffany Trump is scheduled to travel to Agra, where she is expected to visit the Taj Mahal with her family. She arrived in Delhi on Friday and will then travel to Agra's Kheria Airport by chartered aircraft.

Administrative officials said Tiffany and her family are expected to reach Agra around 10 am on Saturday aboard a special aircraft. From Kheria Airport, they will travel along the designated VVIP route under tight security to a seven-star hotel near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal, where they are expected to stay overnight.

She is scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning and spend approximately 1.5 hours at the monument. However, authorities have kept the detailed itinerary confidential due to security concerns.