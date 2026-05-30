Trump's Daughter Tiffany Begins India Tour At Akshardham In Delhi, Set To Visit Taj Mahal Next
Security has been tightened in Agra as Tiffany Trump prepares to visit the Taj Mahal during her private trip to India.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, began her private visit to India with a trip to the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, describing the experience as "incredible" and sharing glimpses on social media.
Tiffany is accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos, and a group of friends during the visit. Sharing photographs from the temple complex, she expressed admiration for the cultural and architectural heritage showcased at Akshardham.
The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple also acknowledged the visit in a post on X, saying, "A beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage." The temple added, "It was an honour to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi."
A beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage.✨— Swaminarayan Akshardham - New Delhi (@DelhiAkshardham) May 29, 2026
It was an honor to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi. 🙏https://t.co/EFKbGtQpuG@TiffanyATrump @USAmbIndia @BAPS https://t.co/5eJEuy6RV1 pic.twitter.com/2FMd6sNYbV
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed the couple in a post on X, writing, "Welcome to India! @TiffanyATrump @MichaelZBoulos."
Welcome to India! @TiffanyATrump @MichaelZBoulos pic.twitter.com/17jdi3iX1y— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 29, 2026
Tiffany To Visit Taj Mahal
Incredible visit to Akshardham Temple 🩵 pic.twitter.com/i4YgLJjKBP— Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) May 29, 2026
After her visit to Delhi, Tiffany Trump is scheduled to travel to Agra, where she is expected to visit the Taj Mahal with her family. She arrived in Delhi on Friday and will then travel to Agra's Kheria Airport by chartered aircraft.
Administrative officials said Tiffany and her family are expected to reach Agra around 10 am on Saturday aboard a special aircraft. From Kheria Airport, they will travel along the designated VVIP route under tight security to a seven-star hotel near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal, where they are expected to stay overnight.
She is scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday morning and spend approximately 1.5 hours at the monument. However, authorities have kept the detailed itinerary confidential due to security concerns.
Security Agencies Maintain Secrecy
Security arrangements have been significantly tightened for the visit. The US advance security team has been stationed in Agra for several days and has already held meetings with Agra Police and district administration officials to coordinate arrangements.
Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar also conducted a review meeting on Friday with officials from various departments regarding Tiffany's visit and security preparations.
Although the current schedule indicates a visit to the Taj Mahal on Sunday, there is speculation that Tiffany and her family may also visit the monument during sunset on Saturday. However, security agencies have kept the exact timing under wraps, and local police officials have refrained from commenting on the matter.
Officials said that, despite the visit being private, all necessary security protocols are being followed. The movement schedule and sightseeing plans have been treated as highly confidential.
ASI Yet To Receive VVIP Visit Instructions
Superintending Archaeologist Smita S Kumar said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has not yet received any instructions from its headquarters regarding the VVIP visit. She noted that the Taj Mahal is generally closed to the public only during visits by heads of state or when directed by ASI headquarters. As of now, no such orders have been issued in connection with Tiffany's visit.
Tiffany's visit comes just days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal on May 25, along with his wife and delegation. During Rubio's visit, security arrangements led to temporary restrictions at the monument. The gates of the Taj Mahal were closed shortly before his arrival, causing inconvenience for tourists, many of whom had to wait outside in the scorching heat for nearly 2 hours.
The visit also brings back memories of Donald Trump's trip to Agra on February 24, 2020. During that visit, the then-US President toured the Taj Mahal with First Lady Melania Trump. The couple spent around 45 minutes at the monument, walking through the complex and learning about its history, architecture and cultural significance.
Who Is Tiffany Trump?
Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of US President Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples. She has four half-siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Barron Trump. Tiffany earned a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Centre in 2020.
Her husband, Michael Boulos, is an American-Lebanese businessman. The couple married on November 12, 2022.
Tiffany's visit to India is private, but her stop at Akshardham and her upcoming trip to the Taj Mahal have drawn considerable attention, making it one of the most closely watched high-profile visits in recent weeks.
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