US President Trump Congratulates Taranjit Singh Sandhu On Appointment As Delhi Lieutenant Governor
Former US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed Delhi LG; US President Trump lauds his leadership and expressed confidence in Delhi's future progress.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump congratulated senior Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighting his role in strengthening India-US relations.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Sociel, Trump praised Sandhu's diplomatic career and expressed confidence in his leadership. "Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the US-India relationship," President Trump said. He also wished Sandhu success in leading Delhi's development and furthering global ties.
The message from Trump is being seen as significant in diplomatic circles, reflecting Sandhu's strong reputation in Washington and his contribution to bilateral relations between the two countries.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, served as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024. During his tenure, India-US ties saw notable progress, especially in strategic and defence cooperation. He is known for his extensive experience in handling US-related affairs, having served multiple assignments at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.
Sandhu has also worked at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2005 to 2009, where he dealt with multilateral diplomacy and global policy matters. His long diplomatic career has made him one of India's key figures in foreign policy engagement.
After retiring from the IFS, Sandhu joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He contested from Amritsar but was unsuccessful.
Sandhu was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on March 5 and took the oath on March 11 at the Lok Niwas. The oath was administered by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Ministers and other senior officials.
After assuming office, Sandhu called for a "solution-oriented approach" and stressed the need for cooperation across political lines to address Delhi's challenges.