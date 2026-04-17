ETV Bharat / bharat

US President Trump Congratulates Taranjit Singh Sandhu On Appointment As Delhi Lieutenant Governor

File Photo: Taranjit Singh Sandhu ( IANS )

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump congratulated senior Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighting his role in strengthening India-US relations. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Sociel, Trump praised Sandhu's diplomatic career and expressed confidence in his leadership. "Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the US-India relationship," President Trump said. He also wished Sandhu success in leading Delhi's development and furthering global ties. The message from Trump is being seen as significant in diplomatic circles, reflecting Sandhu's strong reputation in Washington and his contribution to bilateral relations between the two countries. US President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social (Truth Social)