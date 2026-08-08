ETV Bharat / bharat

US President Donald Trump's Son-in-Law Michael Boulos In Kerala On Private Visit

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Michael Boulos enjoying the scenic beauty of Vembanad Lake aboard a houseboat in Alappuzha on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Alappuzha: Michael Boulos, American businessman and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, arrived in Alappuzha on Saturday as part of a private visit to Kerala.

Boulos, who is married to Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump, reached the backwater destination for a leisure trip and boarded a houseboat to experience the scenic beauty of the Vembanad Lake. He was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

The visiting group comprises eight people, including senior officials from the US Embassy. The delegation is scheduled to remain in Alappuzha until Saturday evening before returning to Kochi.

The group arrived at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on a chartered flight from Bengaluru earlier in the day and proceeded to Alappuzha by road.

During the visit, Boulos boarded a Spice Routes houseboat for a cruise through the backwaters. Arrangements were also made for the group to witness a trial run of traditional chundan vallams (snake boats), which are closely associated with Kerala's famed Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

Security Kept Itinerary Confidential

Authorities maintained tight security around the visit and did not disclose detailed information about the itinerary.

Reports had earlier suggested that Boulos had held discussions with Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan. However, the Chief Minister's Office clarified that Satheesan had not held a meeting with Boulos.