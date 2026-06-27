We Are Enormous Fans Of PM Modi: US President Donald Trump To Visit India Early Next Year, Says Rubio
Rubio said India's growing global influence had further strengthened the partnership between New Delhi and Washington.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is expected to visit India early next year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.
The Trump administration is working towards the US President's visit to India in the early part of next year, Rubio told IANS in Washington. The Secretary of State added that he expected to travel to India before the end of the year to prepare for the President's visit.
"I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a Presidential visit in the early parts of next year," Rubio said. Asked if Trump's visit could take place next year, Rubio replied: "We're hoping. That's what we're working towards sometime early next year to have the President come."
IANS Exclusive— IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026
Washington DC, US: When asked about US President Donald Trump's possible visit to India next year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, " we're hoping that's what we're working towards - sometime early next year to have the president come. i think it's very… pic.twitter.com/soumURKZ91
This will be Trump’s first visit to India after returning to office in January 2025. President Trump last visited India in February 2020, when he and Prime Minister Modi addressed the "Namaste Trump" rally in Ahmedabad before holding bilateral talks in New Delhi.
Describing India as one of America's closest partners, Rubio said: "India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy."
"We are enormous fans of Prime Minister Modi and what he's done," Rubio added. Rubio said India's growing global influence had further strengthened the partnership between New Delhi and Washington.
He added that the relations between the two countries are in a strong position following the recent meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. "I think it's going fantastic. I mean, it's very strong," Rubio said. "We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister. The President did at the G7."
Expressing optimism about the trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington, the Secretary of State said,” We're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done, and it's very positive," he said.
Rubio added that the US was also looking forward to another meeting of the Quad leaders in the near future. "We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon," he said. Since returning to office, Trump and Modi have maintained regular engagement as both governments seek to deepen cooperation across trade, defence, technology and the Indo-Pacific.
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