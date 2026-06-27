ETV Bharat / bharat

We Are Enormous Fans Of PM Modi: US President Donald Trump To Visit India Early Next Year, Says Rubio

US President Donald Trump ( File/AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is expected to visit India early next year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday. The Trump administration is working towards the US President's visit to India in the early part of next year, Rubio told IANS in Washington. The Secretary of State added that he expected to travel to India before the end of the year to prepare for the President's visit. "I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a Presidential visit in the early parts of next year," Rubio said. Asked if Trump's visit could take place next year, Rubio replied: "We're hoping. That's what we're working towards sometime early next year to have the President come." This will be Trump’s first visit to India after returning to office in January 2025. President Trump last visited India in February 2020, when he and Prime Minister Modi addressed the "Namaste Trump" rally in Ahmedabad before holding bilateral talks in New Delhi.