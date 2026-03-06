ETV Bharat / bharat

US Permits India To Buy Russian Oil For 30 Days As Iran-Israel War Hits Supply Route

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC. ( ANI )

New Delhi: In the wake of the escalating conflict with Iran, the US Treasury Department announced that it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. "President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on 'X' on Thursday. He said this "deliberately short-term measure" will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. "India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage,” Bessent added.