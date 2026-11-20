ETV Bharat / bharat

US Navy Warship Arrives At Kattupalli Shipyard Near Chennai For Repairs

New Delhi: A US naval warship arrived at Kattupalli, near Chennai, on Friday for repairs, reflecting the growing cooperation between the two sides in the maritime domain. USNS Wally Schirra arrived at L&T's Kattupalli shipyard for repairs under the India-US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The vessel is part of the US Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC), which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised maritime support to US military and government agencies worldwide.

"This marks the fifth occasion on which a US naval vessel has undertaken repairs at Kattupalli and reflects growing confidence in India's ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities," the MEA said in a statement. India-US cooperation in ship repairs commenced in August 2022, when USNS Charles Drew became the first US Navy vessel to undergo repairs at an Indian shipyard.

This was followed by repairs of USNS Matthew Perry in March 2023 and USNS Salvor in July 2023. Following these initial repairs, L&T's Kattupalli shipyard signed the MSRA with the US Navy in April 2023, institutionalising the cooperation and enabling the shipyard to undertake voyage repairs of US Navy vessels. USNS Charles Drew subsequently returned to Kattupalli for repairs in December 2024.

"Significantly, USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs following the coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew," the MEA said.