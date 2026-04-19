US National, Co-Traveler Detained With Satellite Phone At Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Airport
The US national said to be from Montana was later booked after the satellite phone was found in his luggage at the airport.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday booked a US national under the Indian Telegraph Act after detaining him along with his companion over allegedly illegal possession of a satellite phone at the Srinagar International Airport, sources said.
Police sources said that the US national was identified as Jeffrey Scott Prather, who is a resident of Montana, a state in Western part of the country. He was detained at Srinagar International Airport after check-up of his luggage revealed a satellite phone in his possession.
Along with Prather, the police also detained another Indian origin man with West Bengal roots who has been living in the US for the last 20 years.
Police sources said that the duo were detained during routine security checks at the airport. Sources said that the US national, Parther, has been booked under Section 42(3)(f) of the Indian Telegraph Act.
According to this Act, possession of illegal radio equipment is an offence which can lead to imprisonment for up to three years.
An official confirmed the detained US citizen has been detained at police station Humham, near the Airport and further investigation is ongoing.
Travelers are required to get official permission from the Telecommunications Department for carrying satellite phones into the region.
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