ETV Bharat / bharat

US National, Co-Traveler Detained With Satellite Phone At Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday booked a US national under the Indian Telegraph Act after detaining him along with his companion over allegedly illegal possession of a satellite phone at the Srinagar International Airport, sources said.

Police sources said that the US national was identified as Jeffrey Scott Prather, who is a resident of Montana, a state in Western part of the country. He was detained at Srinagar International Airport after check-up of his luggage revealed a satellite phone in his possession.

Along with Prather, the police also detained another Indian origin man with West Bengal roots who has been living in the US for the last 20 years.

Police sources said that the duo were detained during routine security checks at the airport. Sources said that the US national, Parther, has been booked under Section 42(3)(f) of the Indian Telegraph Act.