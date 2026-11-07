ETV Bharat / bharat

US National Found Dead In Hyderabad Hotel

The deceased has been identified as Michael Brian Lee, a resident of California, United States. According to authorities, he was found lying unconscious in Room No. 1218 on the 12th floor of Marriott Executive Apartments at SLN Terminus on Wednesday evening.

According to Gachibowli police, Lee had arrived in Hyderabad on November 2 along with his business partner, identified as David, on a business trip and had been staying at the hotel. Hotel staff decided to enter his room at around 6:30 PM on November 5 after Lee failed to respond to repeated phone calls since the evening of November 4. Upon entering, they found him unconscious on the bed and immediately alerted emergency services.

"Information was immediately given to the 108 ambulance service. The medical personnel who reached the spot examined him and confirmed that he had already died. On receiving the information, Gachibowli police reached the scene, inspected the premises, registered a case, and initiated an investigation," a Gachibowli police official said.