ETV Bharat / bharat

US Looking Forward to Trade Pact With India: Ambassador Sergio Gor

New Delhi: The US is looking forward to sealing the proposed bilateral trade agreement with India that will facilitate expanding market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Thursday.

The envoy said the trade deal will strengthen supply chains and drive sustained inclusive growth besides encouraging new investments. Gor was speaking at an event hosted by American Chamber of Commerce.

"We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides," he said.

The ambassador said President Donald Trump's goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates lucrative opportunities for American businesses and workers. Gor, referring to finalisation of India's free trade pact with the European Union in January, suggested that it took almost 19 years.

However, he said the India-US trade deal could be sealed within one-and-half years of starting the negotiations. "We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this (India-US) trade deal could be finalised," he said.