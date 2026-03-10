ETV Bharat / bharat

US-Israel-Iran War Fallout: Iranian Dates Vanish From Markets During Ramadan

Muzaffarpur: The ongoing US-Israel-Iran war is now casting its shadow on the holy month of Ramadan. With the supplies getting hit, the popular Iranian dates have started vanishing from the markets. Many shops in Muzaffarpur have completely run out of Iranian dates and pistachios that are consumed by those fasting at Iftar.

Both these items have religious and health significance for the fasting believers. Iranian dates in particular are a favourite due to their sweetness, soft texture and distinctive flavour.

According to shopkeepers, the dates coming from Iran first reach the wholesale markets of Delhi and other big cities from where they are sent to the other parts of the country, including Bihar. In the present circumstances, the supply of goods from Iran has almost stopped, due to which there is a shortage of dates in the markets.

The shopkeepers in the city's main markets of Mithanpura and Saraiyaganj disclosed that the dates have run out of stock for the last three days, and the customers are struggling to find the dates they desire. Mithanpura shopkeeper Mohammad Raju said, "For the past three days, the market has completely run out of Iranian dates. We currently have 'Kimia' dates that were supplied from Delhi. However, their price has increased because the demand is high and supply is limited."

A view of a market in Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Mohammad Sohail, a shopkeeper in Saraiyaganj, said that while most of the customers ask for Iranian dates, they are getting those from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries.