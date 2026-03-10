US-Israel-Iran War Fallout: Iranian Dates Vanish From Markets During Ramadan
While most of the customers ask for Iranian dates, they are getting those from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: The ongoing US-Israel-Iran war is now casting its shadow on the holy month of Ramadan. With the supplies getting hit, the popular Iranian dates have started vanishing from the markets. Many shops in Muzaffarpur have completely run out of Iranian dates and pistachios that are consumed by those fasting at Iftar.
Both these items have religious and health significance for the fasting believers. Iranian dates in particular are a favourite due to their sweetness, soft texture and distinctive flavour.
According to shopkeepers, the dates coming from Iran first reach the wholesale markets of Delhi and other big cities from where they are sent to the other parts of the country, including Bihar. In the present circumstances, the supply of goods from Iran has almost stopped, due to which there is a shortage of dates in the markets.
The shopkeepers in the city's main markets of Mithanpura and Saraiyaganj disclosed that the dates have run out of stock for the last three days, and the customers are struggling to find the dates they desire. Mithanpura shopkeeper Mohammad Raju said, "For the past three days, the market has completely run out of Iranian dates. We currently have 'Kimia' dates that were supplied from Delhi. However, their price has increased because the demand is high and supply is limited."
Meanwhile, Mohammad Sohail, a shopkeeper in Saraiyaganj, said that while most of the customers ask for Iranian dates, they are getting those from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries.
"Iranian dates are in high demand during Ramadan because their quality and taste are considered superior," he explained.
The scarcity of Iranian dates has left the customers highly disappointed. One of the buyers, Mohammad Nizam, said that he was forced to buy dates from other countries.
Local religious leader Motalbi Mohammad Abbas explained that the demand for dates increases during Ramadan as according to Islamic tradition, the Prophet Muhammad used to break his fast by consuming dates.
"Therefore, breaking the fast with dates is considered Sunnah in Islam. Hadiths mention that the Prophet used to break his fast with fresh dates (rutab) at Iftar. If fresh dates were unavailable, he would eat dried dates (tamar), and if dates were unavailable, he would break his fast by drinking water," he said.
Dates are known to provide instant energy to fasting people as they contain natural sugars, fibre, potassium, iron and many other nutrients, which help relieve fatigue and improve the digestive system.
This is why demand for various varieties such as Ajwa, Kimia, Mabroom, and Iranian dates increases in the market during Ramadan. Dates from Iran and Saudi Arabia are the most sought after because of their quality and taste.