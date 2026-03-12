'Another Inorganic COVID': Pharma Prices May Rise 10-20% As Strait of Hormuz Disruption Hits Supplies
Stakeholders caution that the real impact on medicine availability and pricing will become more visible toward the end of March.
March 12, 2026
By Neeta Kolhatkar
Mumbai: India's pharmaceutical sector is bracing for a sharp rise in medicine prices and supply disruptions as the US–Israel–Iran conflict enters its second week, tightening global energy and shipping routes.
Industry experts warn that medicine and allied product prices could rise by 10-20% from the end of March as buffer stocks deplete and logistics costs surge.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy and cargo corridor, has directly impacted India’s pharma supply chain and exports. The strait is a primary transit route for crude oil as well as key pharmaceutical inputs sourced from West Asia and Europe.
'Another inorganic COVID' for supply chains
Anindya Banerjee, Head of Research for FX and Interest Rates at Kotak Securities, likened the disruption to pandemic-era shocks. "This is another inorganic COVID," Anindya Banerjee told ETV Bharat, pointing to simultaneous stress on pricing, availability, and supply chains.
Global crude prices have swung sharply in recent days. After briefly easing on signals from US President Donald J. Trump about a possible de-escalation, Brent crude again climbed to $100 per barrel on Thursday.
Higher fuel prices directly raise the cost of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and petrochemical derivatives used across drug manufacturing. India imports roughly 15-16% of its APIs from Europe, many shipments routed through Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Key Starting Materials (KSMs) and solvents sourced from Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are becoming more expensive.
The ripple effects extend beyond raw materials:
- Plastic bottles for syrups and tablet packaging costs are rising.
- Industrial gases used in manufacturing are in short supply.
- LPG and CNG rationing is affecting production and distribution.
- Freight and shipping charges are climbing.
Abhay Pandey, national president of the All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation, said petroleum by-products have already become costlier. "Plastic packaging is impacted and distribution has slowed. Prices of cough syrups, glycerine and even masks will rise after March-end," he told ETV Bharat. "There is a three-month buffer stock, but rationing and higher input costs will push prices up."
Kailas Tandale, president of the Maharashtra Registered Pharmacists Association, said transport constraints pose the biggest hurdle.
"Rationed CNG and rising fuel costs are disrupting manufacturing and distribution. A 10–20% rise in medicine prices looks likely," Tandale told ETV Bharat.
India, the world’s second-largest exporter of pharmaceuticals after the US, faces mounting export challenges. Many Indian medicines are cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and shipped extensively to the Gulf and African markets.
With the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, exports to hubs such as Dubai, Oman, and several African nations are facing delays and rerouting costs.
“Alternative shipping routes mean higher freight, insurance and handling expenses, adding pressure on exporters,” Tandale noted.
Three layers of impact
Anindya Banerjee outlined a three-tier impact. "The first is pricing, as we are seeing oil and gas prices fluctuating in international markets and its impact will be seen domestically. The second is the availability of oil, gas, petroleum products, allied, fertilizer, and chemical products. Last, the impact on the supply chain."
He added that daily global oil supply shortfalls are worsening price pressures and may persist until the Strait of Hormuz reopens.
Buffer stocks offer temporary relief
Industry bodies say manufacturers currently hold buffer stocks for about three months. However, prolonged uncertainty could force rationing and production cuts, echoing disruptions seen during past geopolitical crises.
Analysts recalled similar export setbacks during the 1980s Iran–Iraq conflict, warning that sustained instability could again strain India’s pharma trade despite inventory cushions.
“These choke points will reflect in exporters’ internal supply flows. Costs will remain elevated until Hormuz stabilises,” Anindya said.
Stakeholders caution that the real impact on medicine availability and pricing will become more visible toward the end of March, with consumers and healthcare providers likely to feel the pressure soon after.
Banerjee says these choke points will be deciphered from the internal flow charts of the exporters. However, with the daily shortfall of nearly 20% of daily oil capacity and additional gas per day, prices would become expensive for the immediate future until Hormuz is resolved. "This is the last conflict over oil. Already, the Ukraine-Russia conflict is nearing an end; Hormuz has to be resolved, after which it will be the last war over oil," said Banerjee.
