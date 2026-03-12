ETV Bharat / bharat

'Another Inorganic COVID': Pharma Prices May Rise 10-20% As Strait of Hormuz Disruption Hits Supplies

By Neeta Kolhatkar

Mumbai: India's pharmaceutical sector is bracing for a sharp rise in medicine prices and supply disruptions as the US–Israel–Iran conflict enters its second week, tightening global energy and shipping routes.

Industry experts warn that medicine and allied product prices could rise by 10-20% from the end of March as buffer stocks deplete and logistics costs surge.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy and cargo corridor, has directly impacted India’s pharma supply chain and exports. The strait is a primary transit route for crude oil as well as key pharmaceutical inputs sourced from West Asia and Europe.

'Another inorganic COVID' for supply chains

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Research for FX and Interest Rates at Kotak Securities, likened the disruption to pandemic-era shocks. "This is another inorganic COVID," Anindya Banerjee told ETV Bharat, pointing to simultaneous stress on pricing, availability, and supply chains.

Global crude prices have swung sharply in recent days. After briefly easing on signals from US President Donald J. Trump about a possible de-escalation, Brent crude again climbed to $100 per barrel on Thursday.

Higher fuel prices directly raise the cost of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and petrochemical derivatives used across drug manufacturing. India imports roughly 15-16% of its APIs from Europe, many shipments routed through Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Key Starting Materials (KSMs) and solvents sourced from Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are becoming more expensive.

The ripple effects extend beyond raw materials:

Plastic bottles for syrups and tablet packaging costs are rising.

Industrial gases used in manufacturing are in short supply.

LPG and CNG rationing is affecting production and distribution.

Freight and shipping charges are climbing.

Abhay Pandey, national president of the All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation, said petroleum by-products have already become costlier. "Plastic packaging is impacted and distribution has slowed. Prices of cough syrups, glycerine and even masks will rise after March-end," he told ETV Bharat. "There is a three-month buffer stock, but rationing and higher input costs will push prices up."

Kailas Tandale, president of the Maharashtra Registered Pharmacists Association, said transport constraints pose the biggest hurdle.