EXCLUSIVE: 16 Indian Seafarers On Drone-Hit Vessel Near Dubai Seek Urgent Repatriation Amid Safety Fears, Supply Shortage
The crew suspects that a drone or drone-like object exploded near the vessel, though the exact nature of the attack remains unclear, writes Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Sixteen Indian seafarers stranded aboard an Iranian-owned oil tanker near Dubai have issued an urgent plea for repatriation after their vessel was hit in a suspected drone attack, leaving them in a precarious situation with limited supplies and mounting safety concerns.
The crew members of MT AURORA (IMO No. 9262912), a Panama-flagged vessel anchored near Hamriyah OPL Anchorage, described the incident and its aftermath during a Zoom interaction with ETV Bharat on Friday night, sharing video footage and photographs of the March 13 attack that damaged parts of the ship.
According to crew member Umesh Kumar Panga, the explosion occurred in the early hours of March 13, around 5-5:30 AM, shaking the vessel.
"After finishing my duty, I had just gone to my cabin when everything suddenly shook. It felt like a jolt. When I rushed to the deck, I saw fire. Later we noticed damage to the funnel, stairways, and even a hole in the vessel. Even the lifeboat was completely destroyed," he said.
The crew suspects that a drone or a drone-like object exploded near the vessel, though the exact nature of the attack remains unclear.
According to the seafarers, after the drone attack on March 13, they wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy on March 27. However, the Indian embassy sent a form to the seafarers on April 10. The seriousness of the situation was flagged in an email by Naupada Satyanarayana, Additional Private Secretary to the Minister of Civil Aviation, addressed to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Dubai, and other officials.
Quoting directly from the communication, Satyanarayana wrote: "According to Panga Umesh Kumar, Pumpman (Petty Officer), MT AURORA (Oil Tanker, IMO 9262912), and his colleagues, a serious incident of drone attack occurred on their vessel at Hamriyah OPL Anchorage, Dubai, on March 13, 2026."
He further added, "The crew reported that despite the attack, the ship management company is pressurising them to sail to Iran for loading operations. They have expressed grave concerns about their safety, citing threats of salary withholding and blackmail if they refuse. The crew has requested urgent assistance to safely disembark and return to India."
The email names several crew members including Umesh Kumar Panga, Raju Ambhati, Adarsh Singh, Sandeep Shankar, Sahil Kumar, and Pritam Singh seeking repatriation.
The seafarers alleged that despite the attack, the Iranian ship management has been pressuring them to continue operations and sail to Iran for cargo loading. They have also claimed that salaries for over 40 days have been withheld and that they are being threatened with non-payment if they refuse to comply.
"We are in a stressful situation. Supplies are running out, and we want to return home," Panga said.
Delayed Response
Despite reaching out to authorities on March 27, the crew claimed, a response from the Indian Embassy came only on April 10, when they were sent a basic information form to fill.
Meanwhile, conditions onboard have worsened significantly. The seafarers say they have not received salaries for over 40 days and are now running critically low on essential supplies.
"We have barely two days of ration left. Our provisions have not been replenished, and the situation is becoming unbearable," said one crew member.
FSUI, Government Step In
The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has since taken up the matter and is in talks with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the vessel’s Iranian management to secure the crew's safe return.
FSUI general secretary Manoj Yadav, who interacted with the crew during the Zoom call, said: "We received a distress call from the seafarers, after which we immediately intervened. The situation is extremely serious as they are stranded on a damaged vessel with limited supplies. We have been continuously negotiating with the ship management and coordinating with the concerned ministries."
Highlighting the logistical hurdles, Manoj added, "The management initially assured that Iranian crew would be sent to relieve them, but that could not materialise. Later, attempts were made to bring in Pakistani crew members, but their UAE visas were rejected. Further efforts through Oman also failed due to local restrictions. Now, the management has again committed to sending Iranian crew, and we are hopeful of a breakthrough soon."
Officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that multiple attempts have been made to facilitate crew replacement, but operational challenges have delayed the process.
According to officials, attempts to relieve the crew through the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman ports faced visa issues and local restrictions, while a recent effort near Ras Al Khaimah anchorage also did not succeed due to unspecified local issues.
"The case is under active consideration, and efforts are ongoing to normalize the situation at the earliest," an official said.
Authorities said fresh efforts are underway to deploy Iranian crew members to relieve the Indian seafarers. Negotiations are ongoing, and there is cautious optimism that the stranded sailors may be repatriated by the end of the weekend.
Recruitment Firm Unreachable
The stranded seafarers were reportedly recruited by Mumbai-based Aye Maritime Navigational Pvt Ltd. However, attempts to contact the firm have failed, with its office found shut and phone lines unreachable, raising further concerns about accountability.
The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by Indian seafarers working on foreign-flagged vessels in volatile Gulf waters. Many such cases surface only after distress calls reach unions like FSUI.
With the vessel still anchored near Dubai and visible damage from the attack, the crew remains in a state of uncertainty.
FSUI officials and government sources expressed cautious optimism that the stranded seafarers could be repatriated by the end of the weekend if ongoing negotiations succeed.
Until then, the 16 Indian sailors continue to wait aboard a damaged vessel, hoping for swift intervention and a safe return home. (With inputs from Saurabh Shukla)
The list of Indian seafarers
- Pankaj Sharma
- Aditya Kumar Srivastava
- Pranay Chandramani Meshram
- Sahil Kumar
- Sebastian Varkey Kannampuzha
- Swadesh Aikya Satpathy
- Sanjeev Kumar
- Pritam Singh
- Ambati Raju
- Umesh Kumar Panga
- Adarsh Singh
- Sandeep Shankar
- Mahesh Jagannathy Natkar
- Asafat Ismail Bagdadi
- Souharda Karmakar