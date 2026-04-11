ETV Bharat / bharat

EXCLUSIVE: 16 Indian Seafarers On Drone-Hit Vessel Near Dubai Seek Urgent Repatriation Amid Safety Fears, Supply Shortage

Mumbai: Sixteen Indian seafarers stranded aboard an Iranian-owned oil tanker near Dubai have issued an urgent plea for repatriation after their vessel was hit in a suspected drone attack, leaving them in a precarious situation with limited supplies and mounting safety concerns.

The crew members of MT AURORA (IMO No. 9262912), a Panama-flagged vessel anchored near Hamriyah OPL Anchorage, described the incident and its aftermath during a Zoom interaction with ETV Bharat on Friday night, sharing video footage and photographs of the March 13 attack that damaged parts of the ship.

According to crew member Umesh Kumar Panga, the explosion occurred in the early hours of March 13, around 5-5:30 AM, shaking the vessel.

16 Indian seafarers were stranded aboard an Iranian-owned oil tanker near Dubai (ETV Bharat)

"After finishing my duty, I had just gone to my cabin when everything suddenly shook. It felt like a jolt. When I rushed to the deck, I saw fire. Later we noticed damage to the funnel, stairways, and even a hole in the vessel. Even the lifeboat was completely destroyed," he said.

The crew suspects that a drone or a drone-like object exploded near the vessel, though the exact nature of the attack remains unclear.

According to the seafarers, after the drone attack on March 13, they wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy on March 27. However, the Indian embassy sent a form to the seafarers on April 10. The seriousness of the situation was flagged in an email by Naupada Satyanarayana, Additional Private Secretary to the Minister of Civil Aviation, addressed to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Dubai, and other officials.

Quoting directly from the communication, Satyanarayana wrote: "According to Panga Umesh Kumar, Pumpman (Petty Officer), MT AURORA (Oil Tanker, IMO 9262912), and his colleagues, a serious incident of drone attack occurred on their vessel at Hamriyah OPL Anchorage, Dubai, on March 13, 2026."

The photograh shows the suspected drone attack on Iranian-owned oil tanker near Dubai (ETV Bharat)

He further added, "The crew reported that despite the attack, the ship management company is pressurising them to sail to Iran for loading operations. They have expressed grave concerns about their safety, citing threats of salary withholding and blackmail if they refuse. The crew has requested urgent assistance to safely disembark and return to India."

The email names several crew members including Umesh Kumar Panga, Raju Ambhati, Adarsh Singh, Sandeep Shankar, Sahil Kumar, and Pritam Singh seeking repatriation.

The seafarers alleged that despite the attack, the Iranian ship management has been pressuring them to continue operations and sail to Iran for cargo loading. They have also claimed that salaries for over 40 days have been withheld and that they are being threatened with non-payment if they refuse to comply.

"We are in a stressful situation. Supplies are running out, and we want to return home," Panga said.

Delayed Response

Despite reaching out to authorities on March 27, the crew claimed, a response from the Indian Embassy came only on April 10, when they were sent a basic information form to fill.