ETV Bharat / bharat

US, Israel-Iran Conflict Will Affect Different Sectors In India, Claims New Delhi-Based Thinktank

New Delhi: Amid the joint attack on Iran by the United States and Israel, a New Delhi based thinktank has claimed that the ongoing situation will have impacts in different sectors in India.

Climate Trends is a research-based consulting and capacity building initiative that aims to bring greater focus on issues of environment, climate change and sustainable development. It said, "US and Israel attacks on Iran, and subsequent counter-attacks have exposed a new wave of geopolitical risks. India, with its close ties with Israel and its historical relationship with Iran, is in a keenly watched situation".

"Given the impacts on the movement of ships across the Strait of Hormuz, the implications are quite stark if gas and oil supplies get hampered. Insurance pricing of shipping has risen by 50 per cent overnight. With oil price inflation, shipping insurance rise, and geopolitical risks looming, this is a clear period of shock and uncertainty," it said.

Mentioning the Strait of Hormuz, the Climate Trends said, "One of the world's most strategically critical maritime oil corridors, this passage links Middle Eastern oil exporters to global markets, a majority of them in Southeast Asia, and lies largely within Iranian territorial waters. 20-25 per cent of global crude oil supply runs through this crucial maritime passageway."

It said 40 per cent of the total crude oil consumption of India, China, Japan, and South Korea through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting energy consumption in these countries. According to reports, Iran has been relaying messages on VHF radio, warning ships that they will not be allowed to pass.

"India imports around 90 per cent of crude oil, and the conflict has put India at risk. After US pressure, restricting India from buying Russian Oil, India has tried to diversify its imports and pivoted more towards Gulf countries, exposing it to Hormuz-lined risks. India also imports crude from over 40 countries, helping it to change the mix of oil imports depending on prices," it said.

India 2.5-2.7 mbpd of India's crude oil imports, sourced largely from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, transit through this crucial passageway. The impact on India would be more price-driven and not volume-driven, it said. If Iran's 3.3 million bpd of production is disrupted, prices could rise by 9-15 per cent, pushing crude from a base of $70 per barrel to roughly $76-81, it said.

Supply chains of renewable energy and e-mobility materials are likely to be hampered since significant shipping traffic flows through the Strait of Hormuz, it added. Elevated oil costs also raise demand for dollars, which typically puts downward pressure on the rupee, it said.

The Climate Trends further said the impact then filters into domestic inflation, as costlier fuel drives up transportation, logistics and eventually food prices.

"Iranian Importers had placed orders for large quantities of basmati rice from India in the past two months before the war began. One-fourth, or 25 per cent, of India's total basmati rice exports to Iran, while 20 per cent go to Iraq, together amounting to over 2 million tonnes of basmati rice, valued at over 52 billion. Last year, India exported a total of $1.2 billion worth of basmati rice to Iran," it said.

It added, "The uncertainty surrounding the war in Iran will impact rice exports throughout Central Asia. There is a possibility that tea exports from India to Iran will also take a hit. In 2024-25, tea worth approximately Rs 7 billion was exported from India to the country."

In addition to that, it will impact on India's trade with the Middle East. "Countries in the Middle East that include Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates) account for bilateral trade worth about $117.32 bon, with the UAE accounting for a major share of $100 billion," it said.

What experts say?

Dr A Sakthivel, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), has written to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, on the pressing problem arising out of the situation prevailing in the Middle East and West Asia due to the ongoing Iran-US conflict. Sakthivel has requested the waiver of demurrage charges on export cargo due to flight disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asian crisis.