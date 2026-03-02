US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Turmoil Strands Foreign Tourists In India
As the situation worsens, uncertainty and security concerns have led to widespread travel disruptions and a rise in booking cancellations.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: For Monica Smile, the joy of visiting India has quickly given way to the cold blue light of her mobile screen. The rising tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel have transformed the routes of aircraft into no-fly zones.
Amid the uncertainty, travellers like Monica Smile are left to adjust the border between the end of her holiday and the beginning of her return. The tourist from Armenia, who arrived in India two weeks ago, looks extremely worried. A message on her phone about the cancellation of her flight has compelled her to try to contact the US embassy for assistance.
“Two weeks ago, I arrived in India from Armenia, eager to explore India as I had long dreamed of visiting the country. Now, a single message flashing across the mobile screen has put paid to my plans. My flight home has been cancelled,” she told ETV Bharat.
Soon after receiving the flight cancellation message, her anxiety grew. She kept refreshing her email, redialling the embassy numbers, and scanning airline updates. Each unanswered call deepened her uncertainty. Stranded between departure and return, Monica waited, hopeful that the next ring, the next notification, would bring a solution and a way back home.
“I am worried about going back home as there is no clarity about my return flight since the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel escalated. Everything changed so suddenly since the conflict escalated. When I arrived in India, I was so excited, but after hearing about the ongoing conflict, that enthusiasm turned into anxiety. Now, I am not thinking about sightseeing anymore. I am now only thinking about whether I will be able to travel back to my country safely,” she said.
The tourism experts said that this period marks a peak travel season for India due to the Holi festival, as many foreign tourists enjoy the festivities and cultural events, but this ongoing conflict has dampened travel sentiment. As a result, the foreign tourists are likely to avoid travelling to India, and the tourism business is likely to be hit from March.
Highlighting the plight of tourists, Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and senior vice- president of Indian Association of Tour Operations, told ETV Bharat, "As the Holi begins to paint the streets of India, tourists from across the globe are flocking to experience the festival of colours first hand, but for many, the joy of the celebrations is fraught with uncertainty. Flights have been disrupted, with several cancellations leaving travellers anxious, while some Europe-bound flights are taking longer detours to reach their destinations. This situation is not likely to normalise in the next few days.”
He continued, “It’s bound to have a ripple effect on the tourism sector, which thrives during events like Holi. For visitors, the disruptions serve as a reminder of the fragile balance between travel and the unexpected hurdles that can turn a dream trip into a logistical challenge.”
What Tourism Experts Say
“Tourists, who have already arrived in India, are adopting a wait-and-watch approach, hoping the situation will ease soon. For some, there’s a small relief as certain countries have announced that the cost of extended accommodation and meals due to the conflict will be covered by their governments,” Manav Soni, managing committee member of Travel Agents Association of India, told ETV Bharat.
“It is the third day of the conflict. If it continues, it will inevitably hurt the tourism industry. Travellers may lose confidence in visiting other countries, affecting global tourism trends. For now, tourists are uncertain of when they will be able to return home. The delicate balance between adventure and safety underscores the fragility of international travel in times of unrest,” he explained.
“For many tourists, the celebration of the Holi festival has taken a backseat as they feel an urgent desire to return home due to the ongoing conflict. Flights to Middle Eastern countries have been suspended, while some Europe-bound flights are managing to operate on alternative routes. For travellers from Gulf nations, the options are grimmer as no flights are available for them. Several tourists are stuck in India, and we have instructed our members to extend every possible help as a friendly gesture,” Rajan Sehgal, chairman of Public Relations Council, Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat.
He added, “The association is also in close contact with the Ministry of Tourism to provide additional support and facilities for visitors during this crisis. Some countries have gone a step further, announcing that they will cover the cost of accommodation and meals for stranded citizens, offering a small relief amid mounting uncertainty,” Sehgal added.
What Ministry of External Affairs says
As per the Ministry advisory, all foreign nationals in India who had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularise their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The FRRO concerned will help with the necessary formalities.
What Ministry of Civil Aviation says
Meanwhile, the Ministry recently said in view of ongoing developments in the Middle East, the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is proactively addressing grievances and queries of air travellers. Passenger concerns received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines are being closely monitored and prioritised for redressal.
“The control room has resolved 411 passenger grievances during the ongoing situation, ensuring timely assistance and support. Helpline numbers provided by Indian Embassies were also actively shared with passengers through the PACR to enable necessary coordination,” the ministry stated.
Passenger Advisory from Delhi Airport
Due to the ongoing political development in the Middle East, some westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule changes. The advisory instructed passengers to check the latest updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and, if necessary, to consider alternate routes or connections suggested by the airline.