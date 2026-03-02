ETV Bharat / bharat

US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Turmoil Strands Foreign Tourists In India

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: For Monica Smile, the joy of visiting India has quickly given way to the cold blue light of her mobile screen. The rising tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel have transformed the routes of aircraft into no-fly zones.

Amid the uncertainty, travellers like Monica Smile are left to adjust the border between the end of her holiday and the beginning of her return. The tourist from Armenia, who arrived in India two weeks ago, looks extremely worried. A message on her phone about the cancellation of her flight has compelled her to try to contact the US embassy for assistance.

“Two weeks ago, I arrived in India from Armenia, eager to explore India as I had long dreamed of visiting the country. Now, a single message flashing across the mobile screen has put paid to my plans. My flight home has been cancelled,” she told ETV Bharat.

Soon after receiving the flight cancellation message, her anxiety grew. She kept refreshing her email, redialling the embassy numbers, and scanning airline updates. Each unanswered call deepened her uncertainty. Stranded between departure and return, Monica waited, hopeful that the next ring, the next notification, would bring a solution and a way back home.

“I am worried about going back home as there is no clarity about my return flight since the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel escalated. Everything changed so suddenly since the conflict escalated. When I arrived in India, I was so excited, but after hearing about the ongoing conflict, that enthusiasm turned into anxiety. Now, I am not thinking about sightseeing anymore. I am now only thinking about whether I will be able to travel back to my country safely,” she said.

The escalating conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel has significantly impacted the tourism industry in India. As the situation worsens, uncertainty and security concerns have led to widespread travel disruptions and a rise in booking cancellations.

The tourism experts said that this period marks a peak travel season for India due to the Holi festival, as many foreign tourists enjoy the festivities and cultural events, but this ongoing conflict has dampened travel sentiment. As a result, the foreign tourists are likely to avoid travelling to India, and the tourism business is likely to be hit from March.

Highlighting the plight of tourists, Rajnish Kaistha, tourism expert and senior vice- president of Indian Association of Tour Operations, told ETV Bharat, "As the Holi begins to paint the streets of India, tourists from across the globe are flocking to experience the festival of colours first hand, but for many, the joy of the celebrations is fraught with uncertainty. Flights have been disrupted, with several cancellations leaving travellers anxious, while some Europe-bound flights are taking longer detours to reach their destinations. This situation is not likely to normalise in the next few days.”

He continued, “It’s bound to have a ripple effect on the tourism sector, which thrives during events like Holi. For visitors, the disruptions serve as a reminder of the fragile balance between travel and the unexpected hurdles that can turn a dream trip into a logistical challenge.”

What Tourism Experts Say

“Tourists, who have already arrived in India, are adopting a wait-and-watch approach, hoping the situation will ease soon. For some, there’s a small relief as certain countries have announced that the cost of extended accommodation and meals due to the conflict will be covered by their governments,” Manav Soni, managing committee member of Travel Agents Association of India, told ETV Bharat.