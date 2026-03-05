ETV Bharat / bharat

US–Israel–Iran Conflict Disrupts Indian Aviation, Triggers Cancellations, Longer Routes And Rising Fares

New Delhi: The escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has triggered one of the most severe disruptions in global aviation in recent years, with India's airlines and passengers among those significantly affected.

Airspace closures across West Asia, one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors, have forced airlines to cancel or reroute flights, pushing up ticket prices, extending travel times and leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The scale of disruption has been massive. Aviation data indicates that more than 23,000 flights have been cancelled globally, with airlines facing over $1 billion in additional costs related to fuel consumption, rerouting, insurance and revenue losses.

Indian airlines, which rely heavily on Gulf routes for passenger traffic and long-haul connectivity to Europe and North America, have been particularly affected.

DGCA advisory triggers large-scale flight cancellations

In the initial days of the crisis, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines to avoid flying over conflict-affected regions including Tehran, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Jeddah, Bahrain, Muscat, Baghdad, Amman, Kuwait, the UAE and Doha. The advisory remained in effect until early March and resulted in widespread suspensions of flights to several destinations in West Asia.

According to figures from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 1,221 Indian flights had been cancelled as of early Marchdue to the crisis. Hundreds of flights continue to be affected daily on major international routes connecting India with cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE; Doha in Qatar; Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia; Muscat in Oman; and Tel Aviv in Israel.

The disruptions have also affected flights from India to Europe and the United States, many of which normally transit through Middle Eastern airspace.

West Asia corridor critical for Indian aviation

Aviation experts say the shutdown of airspace across the region has severely affected the largest westbound aviation corridor for India. Sanjay Lazar, an aviation expert, said the closure comes on top of the already restricted Pakistani airspace, further complicating flight operations for Indian carriers.

“The closure of Middle Eastern airspace will have some effect on Indian airlines and Indian aviation in general, coming as it does on top of the existing shutdown of Pakistani airspace,” Lazar told ETV Bharat. “The Middle East corridor is India’s largest westbound corridor, and this will significantly impact IndiGo and Air India.”

He explained that many westbound flights from India usually overfly Iranian airspace. “With that closure and the closure of the Arabian peninsula, Indian airlines have restrictions on regular flights to the Middle East which is a war zone, and also have effectively restricted some European and UK-bound flights for now,” he said.

Long detours increase travel time and operating costs

To maintain long-haul connectivity, airlines have been forced to adopt alternative routes, often involving major detours.

“Air India has rerouted flights to New York using alternate corridors with technical halts at Rome,” Lazar said. “These alternate routes to the US and Europe will mean longer travel times and possible payload penalties for flights taking the longer routes.” He added that some New York flights are now taking circuitous routes that add four to five hours of additional flying time, along with a technical halt for refuelling.

“That has meant additional costs, additional insurance premiums and landing and crew costs. Fares have already been raised to match increased costs,” he said.

Some European routes have also been affected. Flights to cities such as Birmingham and Copenhagen have been temporarily cancelled, while other European routes are operating on revised flight paths.

Airlines suspend Middle East operations

With most Middle Eastern airspace either closed or considered unsafe, Indian carriers have been left with little choice but to suspend several scheduled flights. “This leaves Indian airlines with very little choice but to temporarily suspend regular flights that traverse Middle Eastern airspace to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar,” Lazar said.