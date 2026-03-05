US–Israel–Iran Conflict Disrupts Indian Aviation, Triggers Cancellations, Longer Routes And Rising Fares
Experts say the closure of Middle Eastern airspace has disrupted Indian airlines’ key westbound routes, forcing flight cancellations, longer detours and pushing up ticket prices.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has triggered one of the most severe disruptions in global aviation in recent years, with India's airlines and passengers among those significantly affected.
Airspace closures across West Asia, one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors, have forced airlines to cancel or reroute flights, pushing up ticket prices, extending travel times and leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The scale of disruption has been massive. Aviation data indicates that more than 23,000 flights have been cancelled globally, with airlines facing over $1 billion in additional costs related to fuel consumption, rerouting, insurance and revenue losses.
Indian airlines, which rely heavily on Gulf routes for passenger traffic and long-haul connectivity to Europe and North America, have been particularly affected.
DGCA advisory triggers large-scale flight cancellations
In the initial days of the crisis, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines to avoid flying over conflict-affected regions including Tehran, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Jeddah, Bahrain, Muscat, Baghdad, Amman, Kuwait, the UAE and Doha. The advisory remained in effect until early March and resulted in widespread suspensions of flights to several destinations in West Asia.
According to figures from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 1,221 Indian flights had been cancelled as of early Marchdue to the crisis. Hundreds of flights continue to be affected daily on major international routes connecting India with cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE; Doha in Qatar; Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia; Muscat in Oman; and Tel Aviv in Israel.
The disruptions have also affected flights from India to Europe and the United States, many of which normally transit through Middle Eastern airspace.
West Asia corridor critical for Indian aviation
Aviation experts say the shutdown of airspace across the region has severely affected the largest westbound aviation corridor for India. Sanjay Lazar, an aviation expert, said the closure comes on top of the already restricted Pakistani airspace, further complicating flight operations for Indian carriers.
“The closure of Middle Eastern airspace will have some effect on Indian airlines and Indian aviation in general, coming as it does on top of the existing shutdown of Pakistani airspace,” Lazar told ETV Bharat. “The Middle East corridor is India’s largest westbound corridor, and this will significantly impact IndiGo and Air India.”
He explained that many westbound flights from India usually overfly Iranian airspace. “With that closure and the closure of the Arabian peninsula, Indian airlines have restrictions on regular flights to the Middle East which is a war zone, and also have effectively restricted some European and UK-bound flights for now,” he said.
Long detours increase travel time and operating costs
To maintain long-haul connectivity, airlines have been forced to adopt alternative routes, often involving major detours.
“Air India has rerouted flights to New York using alternate corridors with technical halts at Rome,” Lazar said. “These alternate routes to the US and Europe will mean longer travel times and possible payload penalties for flights taking the longer routes.” He added that some New York flights are now taking circuitous routes that add four to five hours of additional flying time, along with a technical halt for refuelling.
“That has meant additional costs, additional insurance premiums and landing and crew costs. Fares have already been raised to match increased costs,” he said.
Some European routes have also been affected. Flights to cities such as Birmingham and Copenhagen have been temporarily cancelled, while other European routes are operating on revised flight paths.
Airlines suspend Middle East operations
With most Middle Eastern airspace either closed or considered unsafe, Indian carriers have been left with little choice but to suspend several scheduled flights. “This leaves Indian airlines with very little choice but to temporarily suspend regular flights that traverse Middle Eastern airspace to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar,” Lazar said.
However, airlines have continued to operate limited relief flights to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from the region. Air India and IndiGo have both operated special flights to bring back passengers from cities such as Dubai and Jeddah.
Travel demand drops amid security fears
Travel industry representatives say the conflict has also sharply reduced demand for flights to the Middle East. Deepak Choudhary, President of the Worldwide Travel and Tourism Association (WTTA), said cancellations have been widespread. “A lot of cancellations for the Middle East, especially Dubai for holidays. Most flights to the USA via West Asia got cancelled. Indians are stuck there too,” he said.
Travel agents say many passengers are now reluctant to travel over the conflict zone.
Anjani Dhanuka, Chairman (East) of the Travel Agents Association of India, said, “Dhanuka said, “Airfares from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other cities in the UAE to India have surged dramatically, with tickets costing no less than Rs 1 lakh. On some booking sites, fares are as high as ₹1.5 lakh to ₹1.8 lakh. This is nothing but blackmailing to make money, and the government should take proper steps. However, passengers are desperate to return home, so they are paying these high prices and coming back. There are even a lot of cancellations due to this aerospace closure and the war between the US and Iran. Nobody is interested to go over the Middle East.”
He added that ticket prices have increased mainly for travellers who urgently need to return to their workplaces or universities abroad. “Prices for going from India are not very high except to the US, where people who are working or studying there have to go back, so they have to travel. But for Europe and the Middle East there is not much demand,” he said.
Imbalance in passenger flows
Airlines are also facing an unusual imbalance in passenger traffic due to the crisis. An aviation expert, who did not wish to be named, said flights heading to the Middle East are witnessing weaker demand while return flights remain packed.
“The crisis has affected airlines by disrupting schedules and increasing costs. Load factors to the Middle East have dropped while flights are full on the return,” the expert said. Despite the risks, airline crews have continued to operate flights to help stranded passengers.
“Pilots across airlines are faithfully following their rosters and flying to the Middle East despite the risks to aid the public in the time of crisis,” the expert added.
Rising ticket and cargo rates expected
Industry analysts warn that ticket prices could rise further if the conflict continues. Lazar said higher fuel prices and insurance costs could push fares up significantly. “If this war prolongs, we will see a rise in passenger ticket prices and also a hardening of cargo rates, especially for perishable cargo, by at least 30–40 per cent on long-haul flights,” he said.
The situation could be further aggravated if tensions affect the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.
“With the Gulf of Hormuz likely to be impacted, we will also see a rise in oil prices as 30 per cent of the world’s crude and gas transits through the strait,” Lazar said. “This will mean higher aviation turbine fuel prices for airlines as well as enhanced insurance premiums.”
Limited impact on domestic aviation
Despite the global disruptions, domestic aviation within India has remained largely unaffected. “Domestically, this closure will hardly affect flights, as barely 3–5% of inbound tourist traffic connects domestically to other destinations,” Lazar said. He pointed out that India’s domestic tourism sector remains robust, with more than 1.7 billion domestic trips annually.
If the conflict de-escalates and airspace gradually reopens, airlines may be able to restore normal flight operations relatively quickly. However, if tensions escalate further, aviation experts warn that global air travel, particularly routes connecting Asia with Europe and North America, could face prolonged disruptions.
