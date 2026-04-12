ETV Bharat / bharat

US-Iran Talks Have Not Failed, Will Bring Results, Says Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the talks between the US and Iran after the 40 days of war have not ended or failed, but negotiations take time between two rivals.

Mehbooba, who is the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the courage of Iran must be appreciated as they did not surrender before America. “The talks have not failed; it is the beginning. The issues between Iran and the US have been intricate relations for many years which can't be resolved overnight. There is a ceasefire for fifteen days. I hope these talks will finally succeed so that the fuel crises and economic impact of this war will end after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” she said while speaking to reporters at a party event in Pulwama.

Her reaction comes as the US and Iran didn’t reach any deal after 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan. Following 40 days of war, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and resumption of Pakistan-brokered talks.

Hinting at Israel, Mehbooba said that an “illegitimate child” wants to spoil these talks. She said that these talks will “yield results and bring relief from the war and economic distress that it has created”.