US-Iran Talks Have Not Failed, Will Bring Results, Says Mehbooba Mufti
US-Iran talks after 40 days of war remain ongoing, with hopes for peace despite complexities, ceasefire, and external interference, say Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 12, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the talks between the US and Iran after the 40 days of war have not ended or failed, but negotiations take time between two rivals.
Mehbooba, who is the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the courage of Iran must be appreciated as they did not surrender before America. “The talks have not failed; it is the beginning. The issues between Iran and the US have been intricate relations for many years which can't be resolved overnight. There is a ceasefire for fifteen days. I hope these talks will finally succeed so that the fuel crises and economic impact of this war will end after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” she said while speaking to reporters at a party event in Pulwama.
Her reaction comes as the US and Iran didn’t reach any deal after 21 hours of negotiations in Pakistan. Following 40 days of war, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and resumption of Pakistan-brokered talks.
Hinting at Israel, Mehbooba said that an “illegitimate child” wants to spoil these talks. She said that these talks will “yield results and bring relief from the war and economic distress that it has created”.
Former minister and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the conclusion of the US–Iran talks in Islamabad without an agreement is deeply concerning.
“The consequences of this war are already visible. Economic growth and trade have been disrupted, and millions of Indian nationals in Gulf countries face growing uncertainty. Even the stability of inward remittances is at risk. At this crucial juncture, one can only hope that reason prevails and that the concerned countries at least uphold and enhance the ceasefire. The world cannot afford prolonged instability; it needs peace,” he said.
Sheikh Zainul Abidin, President of the Majlisi-Ulema Leh (Ulema Committee), said the talks have not concluded even if there is no agreement yet, but he hoped that both countries must resume talks for peace.
He also said that the world came to know the US wanted to show its power by not agreeing with the Iranian 10-point peace deal.
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