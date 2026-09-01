ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict Disrupts Basmati Trade, Raises Costs For Indian Exporters

Srinagar/Chandigarh/Moga/Karnal: For Dinesh Gupta, a rice miller and rice trader from Karnal in Haryana, the Iran conflict is slowly eating into his already thin profit margins. His consignment of basmati rice destined for Iran and the Middle East is taking longer to reach its destination, pushing up costs.

"Ships are taking much longer to reach their destinations than before. Overall, the production cycle has been significantly disrupted, leading to significant losses," said Gupta.

"We used to earn a two to three per cent profit, but now we have to spend even more on the rice stuck there. Expenses have increased by 25 to 30 per cent," he added.

Dinesh Gupta, a rice miller and rice trader from Karnal in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has signalled that India wants to boost trade with Iran “in times to come” during a meeting on Monday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. But the more immediate problem is Operation Economic Outcast, launched by the US to cut the Iranian regime's economic lifelines.

This has added another layer of uncertainty to the basmati rice trade already facing pressure from disruptions to shipping and growing transportation costs.

While the actual impact of Operation Economic Outcast is yet unknown, as Iran has faced and survived US economic sanctions for years, its ripples are nevertheless being felt far and wide in the farmlands of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

A cross-section of farmers, millers and exporters that ETV Bharat spoke to expressed concern that the shock from the conflict in Iran, already moving down the supply chain, could actually worsen if US sanctions widen to target payment systems and third-country transactions.

West Asia crucial for basmati rice exports

For basmati rice exporters, the developments in the Middle East, which account for nearly 70 to 72 per cent of India's total basmati rice exports, are already having a direct impact on their livelihood. The disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the Iran conflict and now the Red Sea due to attacks by Houthis on Saudi Arabia have impacted ship movement.

Sacks of rice at a rice mill in Karnal (ETV Bharat)

In Haryana, Hansi rice exporter Ashir Jain pointed out that freight costs had gone up over ten times since the beginning of the Iran conflict. Haryana, followed by Punjab, is the largest producer of basmati rice grown across 780,000 to 800,000 hectares.

"Due to shipping route changes and difficulties obtaining insurance, exporters' costs have increased exponentially. The shipping cost of a container, which was previously around $400, has risen to $5,000 or more," said Jain. Haryana's exporters alone contribute 40 per cent of India's rice exports to the Gulf and West Asian countries.

Hansi rice exporter Ashir Jain (ETV Bharat)

Now shipments destined for Iran and the Gulf are stuck at various ports, while new orders have stopped coming in, said those in the trade. Stockpiles are piling up at ports, and in-transit shipments are being delayed, driving up costs and impacting exports.

Government data released in May showed a sharp decline in India's basmati exports during March and April; exports fell by 27.4 per cent in March and 20.9 per cent in April, resulting in an overall drop of approximately 24 per cent in export value across the two months.