Iran Conflict: CBSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams In Middle East

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday cancelled class 10 board exams scheduled till March 11 in the Middle East amid escalating tensions in the region, officials said. The CBSE will announce the mode of declaration of results for these candidates, they said.

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East--Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to cancel class 10 exams scheduled till March 11,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

For class 12, the exam scheduled on March 7 has been postponed and the situation will be reviewed for future exams. Earlier, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2, 5 and 6 in the region for both the classes.