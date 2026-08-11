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US-India Partnership Vital To Global Security, Says Ambassador Gor After Talks With NSA Doval

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The US partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges, American Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Tuesday following "fruitful" talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Gor said both sides share many of the same goals and the engagement continues to grow. The US envoy's meeting with Doval came a day after his talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. "Had a fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss deepening US-India strategic cooperation," Gor said on social media. "Our close partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges. The United States and India share many of the same goals and our engagement continues to grow," he said. No details of the talks have been shared by the Indian side. Gor's meeting with Misri and Doval came days after US Vice President JD Vance dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expanding the India-US comprehensive global strategic ties -- especially in trade, defence, and energy security -- amid rising tensions in West Asia.