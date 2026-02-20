ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Partnership Has Critical Role To Play To Make AI Benefits Available To Everyone: Pichai

New Delhi: The US-India partnership has a critical role to play in making the benefits of AI available to everyone and everywhere, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai, on Friday.

Speaking here at the AI Impact Summit ahead of India and the US signing of the PAX SILICA declaration, he said Google is proud to serve as a connection point between the two countries, "both figuratively and literally".

"Yesterday, at the opening session, I shared some thoughts on this profound moment of AI. I said we are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed," Pichai said.