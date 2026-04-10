ETV Bharat / bharat

US, India Agree To Take Forward Cooperation Under Pax Silica Initiative

In this image posted on April 10, 2026, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg during his three day visit to Washington. ( X@IndianEmbassyUS )

New Delhi: India and the US on Thursday agreed to further their cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals. The issues figured during discussions Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had here with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg @UnderSecE. They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals.”

India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington. Pax Silica brings strategic partnerships and coordinated action across every layer of the supply chain.