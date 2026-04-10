US, India Agree To Take Forward Cooperation Under Pax Silica Initiative
India formally joined Pax Silica on sidelines of AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST
New Delhi: India and the US on Thursday agreed to further their cooperation under Pax Silica and broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals. The issues figured during discussions Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had here with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg @UnderSecE. They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals.”
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg @UnderSecE. They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical… pic.twitter.com/lCKPWpETxx— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 9, 2026
India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in February, marking a significant step in technology cooperation between New Delhi and Washington. Pax Silica brings strategic partnerships and coordinated action across every layer of the supply chain.
Misri is on a three-day visit to the US to review the bilateral relationship, particularly in the trade and defence sectors. Misri on Thursday also interacted with experts from think tanks here on India-US relations and the ongoing geopolitical developments, and their implications for global energy, food, and economic security.
“Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri engaged in dialogue with leading thought leaders in Washington DC’s strategic community on the current state and future trajectory of India–US bilateral ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri engaged in dialogue with leading thought leaders in Washington D.C.’s strategic community on the current state and future trajectory of India–U.S. bilateral ties.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 9, 2026
They also discussed ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications for… pic.twitter.com/gpyKoF84e7
He said Misri also discussed ongoing geopolitical developments and their implications for global energy, food, and economic security. “Foreign Secretary interacted with the think tank community on India-US partnership -- the opportunities to be seized and the challenges to be addressed in a rapidly evolving world order,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post.
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