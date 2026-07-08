ETV Bharat / bharat

US House Among 22 Assets Attached By ED In Rs 112.90 Crore LEEL Electricals Case

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Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a major action against LEEL Electricals Limited, its main promoter Bharat Raj Punj, and others in money laundering case. The agency attached assets worth Rs 112.90 crore, including 22 movable and immovable properties and a residential property in the United States (US). The properties were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and include land, industrial plots and residential premises situated in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Officials said the US-based attached asset is located in Houston, Texas. Besides, the federal agency attached bank balances, fixed deposits and mutual fund investments. The probe by the ED's Jaipur zonal office has revealed that these assets are beneficially owned and controlled by the promoter family of LEEL Electricals Ltd and were held in their own names and through related and shell entities to conceal the proceeds of crime. The agency initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against LEEL Electricals Ltd, Bharat and other senior officials of the company.