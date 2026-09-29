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US F-35 Lightning II To Make Exercise Debut At Tarang Shakti 2026 In India

Apart from the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, the other aircraft participating in the exercise include Rafale, F-16, A400M, and MRTT.

US F-35s to make debut At Tarang Shakti 2026 stationed at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan
US F-35s to make debut At Tarang Shakti 2026 stationed at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan (Lockheed Martin via IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST

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New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Tuesday announced that the United States Air Force's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets will participate in Tarang Shakti 2026, marking the advanced aircraft's operational debut in Indian airspace.

In a social media post on X, the Embassy said that the F-35As were “making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti", as it drew attention to the fifth-generation fighter jet's capabilities and the valuable bilateral training prospects it creates alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) and allied air arms.

"Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together," the Embassy said.

The 2026 edition of Tarang Shakti is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Seven foreign countries are participating in the second edition of the Exercise that began on September 26 and will conclude on October 12.

A biennial multilateral air combat exercise hosted by the IAF, Tarang Shakti aims at building tactical interoperability, promoting mutual learning, and showcasing indigenous aerospace ecosystems, according to the IAF.

The theme of the 2026 edition is "Power in Partnership" with over 40 countries, including the United States, France, Australia, Germany, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, participating in it.

Apart from the US Air Force's F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, the other aircraft participating in the exercise include the Rafale, F-16, A400M, and MRTT.

India will showcase Rafale, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, Tejas, MiG-29 and Su-30 MKI, among other air assets, during the exercise.

On September 26, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that he was “excited” to see the US’ premier fifth-generation fighters make their debut at the multilateral air exercise.

“American airpower has arrived in Jodhpur! Six F-35 Lightning IIs and 200+ Airmen are now in India for their first-ever participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti. Excited to see America’s premier fifth-generation fighters make its Tarang Shakti debut, flying alongside the @IAF_MCC and partners,” he posted.

Gor also shared pictures of the US multi-role stealth fighter jets.

Also Read:

  1. Operational Phase Of IAF's 'Tarang Shakti 2026' Begins At Jodhpur Air Force Station
  2. Tarang Shakti 2026: Over 40 Countries Join Multinational Air Exercise In Jodhpur; US F-35, Rafale And F-16 Jets In Action

TAGGED:

F35S TARANG SHAKTI DEBUT
INDIA US DEFENCE TIES
US FIGHTER JET
INDIAN AIR FORCE
TARANG SHAKTI EXCERCISE 2026

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