US F-35 Lightning II To Make Exercise Debut At Tarang Shakti 2026 In India
Apart from the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, the other aircraft participating in the exercise include Rafale, F-16, A400M, and MRTT.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Tuesday announced that the United States Air Force's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets will participate in Tarang Shakti 2026, marking the advanced aircraft's operational debut in Indian airspace.
In a social media post on X, the Embassy said that the F-35As were “making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti", as it drew attention to the fifth-generation fighter jet's capabilities and the valuable bilateral training prospects it creates alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) and allied air arms.
"Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together," the Embassy said.
The @usairforce F-35A Lightning IIs are making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti.— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 29, 2026
Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening… pic.twitter.com/wGfT6OxtAc
The 2026 edition of Tarang Shakti is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Seven foreign countries are participating in the second edition of the Exercise that began on September 26 and will conclude on October 12.
A biennial multilateral air combat exercise hosted by the IAF, Tarang Shakti aims at building tactical interoperability, promoting mutual learning, and showcasing indigenous aerospace ecosystems, according to the IAF.
The theme of the 2026 edition is "Power in Partnership" with over 40 countries, including the United States, France, Australia, Germany, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, participating in it.
Apart from the US Air Force's F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, the other aircraft participating in the exercise include the Rafale, F-16, A400M, and MRTT.
India will showcase Rafale, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, Tejas, MiG-29 and Su-30 MKI, among other air assets, during the exercise.
On September 26, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that he was “excited” to see the US’ premier fifth-generation fighters make their debut at the multilateral air exercise.
“American airpower has arrived in Jodhpur! Six F-35 Lightning IIs and 200+ Airmen are now in India for their first-ever participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti. Excited to see America’s premier fifth-generation fighters make its Tarang Shakti debut, flying alongside the @IAF_MCC and partners,” he posted.
American airpower has arrived in Jodhpur! Six F-35 Lightning IIs and 200+ Airmen are now in India for their first-ever participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti. Excited to see America’s premier fifth-generation fighters make its Tarang Shakti debut, flying alongside the @IAF_MCC… pic.twitter.com/tOMgDO2Gf8— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 26, 2026
Gor also shared pictures of the US multi-role stealth fighter jets.
Also Read: