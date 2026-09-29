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US F-35 Lightning II To Make Exercise Debut At Tarang Shakti 2026 In India

US F-35s to make debut At Tarang Shakti 2026 stationed at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan ( Lockheed Martin via IANS )

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Tuesday announced that the United States Air Force's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets will participate in Tarang Shakti 2026, marking the advanced aircraft's operational debut in Indian airspace.

In a social media post on X, the Embassy said that the F-35As were “making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti", as it drew attention to the fifth-generation fighter jet's capabilities and the valuable bilateral training prospects it creates alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) and allied air arms.

"Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together," the Embassy said.

The 2026 edition of Tarang Shakti is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Seven foreign countries are participating in the second edition of the Exercise that began on September 26 and will conclude on October 12.

A biennial multilateral air combat exercise hosted by the IAF, Tarang Shakti aims at building tactical interoperability, promoting mutual learning, and showcasing indigenous aerospace ecosystems, according to the IAF.