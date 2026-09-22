ETV Bharat / bharat

US F-35s And French Rafales To Join Second Edition Of IAF's 40-Nation Exercise 'Tarang Shakti' In Rajasthan

New Delhi: Over 40 countries will take part in the second edition of the multinational air exercise "Tarang Shakti," scheduled to take place at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from September 26 to October 12, defence officials said.

According to the officials, foreign nations will join the drills with a wide range of aerial assets. The United States is set to deploy two to three F-35 fifth-generation combat aircraft, France will participate with its Rafale fighters, and the United Arab Emirates will deploy its F-16 fighter jets. Additionally, several participating countries will contribute support assets, including transport aircraft.

The mega air exercise comes immediately on the heels of the bilateral Indo-Japan air combat exercise, "Veer Guardian," which was also hosted at the Jodhpur airbase. The Indian Air Force will field its major frontline operational platforms for the drills, including Rafale and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets.

Defence officials added that IAF support platforms, including airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, transport planes, and air-to-air refuelling tankers, will also take part in the exercise.

Announcing the 2026 edition of the exercise, the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force wrote in a post on X that the exercise will feature global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres.

"Exercise Tarang Shakti is back. Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 returns as India’s premier multinational air exercise, bringing global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres. Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies!" the post read.