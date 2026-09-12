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US Envoy Sergio Gor Takes Boat Ride On Loktak Lake In Manipur

In this image posted on Sept. 11, 2026, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh meets Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of India Sergio Gor. ( @USAmbIndia/X via PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who is on a two-day Manipur visit, on Saturday took a boat ride on Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast region, in Bishnupur district, an official said. Accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz, Gor reached Manipur's capital Imphal on Friday. "US envoy Sergio Gor visited Loktak Lake and took a boat ride there," the official said.