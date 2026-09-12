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US Envoy Sergio Gor Takes Boat Ride On Loktak Lake In Manipur

The US envoy also said he enjoyed hearing from the chief minister about his vision for Manipur.

US Envoy Sergio Gor Takes Boat Ride On Loktak Lake In Manipur
In this image posted on Sept. 11, 2026, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh meets Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of India Sergio Gor. (@USAmbIndia/X via PTI)
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By PTI

Published : September 12, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Imphal: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who is on a two-day Manipur visit, on Saturday took a boat ride on Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast region, in Bishnupur district, an official said.

Accompanied by US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz, Gor reached Manipur's capital Imphal on Friday. "US envoy Sergio Gor visited Loktak Lake and took a boat ride there," the official said.

On Friday evening, Gor called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh separately. In a post on X, Gor said, "Appreciated the opportunity to meet Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla @BhallaAjay26. We discussed the importance of continued U.S.-India engagement. @LokBhavManipur." In another social media post, the US envoy said he enjoyed hearing from the chief minister about his vision for Manipur.

"We exchanged ideas about how the US and India can work together to expand economic ties. The Chief Minister very kindly invited me back for the Manipur Sangai Festival," Gor said. He had on Friday visited Kangla Fort, the ancient capital of the erstwhile Manipur kingdom, and Khwairamband Keithel, the all-women-run market here.

Also read:

  1. 'Standard Protocol': Govt Sources On Sergio Gor's 'No Media' Remarks After Modi-Trump Meet
  2. US Envoy Gor Hails India's C-130J Role As Tata-Lockheed Joint Venture Targets 80-Aircraft IAF Deal

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