ETV Bharat / bharat

'J&K Important Part Of India': US Envoy Sergio Gor During First Kashmir Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation; Hints At Travel Advisory Review

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the former's residence in Srinagar on Aug. 19, 2026 ( Omar Abdullah X )

Srinagar: United States of America Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday hinted at reviewing the US travel to Kashmir while describing Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India".

Soon after arriving in Kashmir, Gor met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his Srinagar residence on Gupkar Road. The foreign envoy is on his maiden trip to the region since he assumed charge as the 27th US ambassador to India in January 2026. He will have an overnight stay in the Valley before proceeding to Ladakh tomorrow.

US Envoy Sergio Gor speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Wednesday (PTI)

"The US puts out travel warnings, and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements today, but it is something we are going to look at. New Delhi, the chief minister and the government here, we believe we have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and make it safer," he told reporters alongside Abdullah.

Since armed militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989, the US has repeated its advisories to its citizens, warning them against travelling to the Valley.

Following Operation Sindoor, which saw a brief war between India and Pakistan, the US flagged Kashmir among the “high risk areas” in June 2025, advising its citizens against travelling to the region.

"We will be looking if the travel warning that is imposed and recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area and a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here,” Gor added.