'J&K Important Part Of India': US Envoy Sergio Gor During First Kashmir Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation; Hints At Travel Advisory Review
US Envoy Sergio Gor is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Srinagar: United States of America Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday hinted at reviewing the US travel to Kashmir while describing Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India".
Soon after arriving in Kashmir, Gor met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his Srinagar residence on Gupkar Road. The foreign envoy is on his maiden trip to the region since he assumed charge as the 27th US ambassador to India in January 2026. He will have an overnight stay in the Valley before proceeding to Ladakh tomorrow.
"The US puts out travel warnings, and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements today, but it is something we are going to look at. New Delhi, the chief minister and the government here, we believe we have made some incredible steps to keep this area safer and make it safer," he told reporters alongside Abdullah.
Since armed militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989, the US has repeated its advisories to its citizens, warning them against travelling to the Valley.
Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations. pic.twitter.com/dmLnyBHjc9— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026
Following Operation Sindoor, which saw a brief war between India and Pakistan, the US flagged Kashmir among the “high risk areas” in June 2025, advising its citizens against travelling to the region.
"We will be looking if the travel warning that is imposed and recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area and a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here,” Gor added.
He described the meeting with Chief Minister as “very good and cordial” and said that it will be followed up in the future.
"We just had a very good meeting. We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take that back to Washington, back to Delhi. But a very warm and a very cordial, and we look forward to building this relationship forward,” Gor added.
He described Kashmir as a beautiful place and “an important part of India”.
It was a pleasure to receive @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Srinagar today. We had a very good conversation about the possibilities that exist to widen & deepen the engagement between J&K & the United States of America, particularly in areas like tourism, horticulture & the new… pic.twitter.com/VsJdJSbzJg— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2026
“It is a pleasure to be here. This is an important part of India, and some of us are visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here and thrilled see this place,” Gor said.
Omar Abdullah said the two discussed relations between India and the US with a specific focus on Jammu and Kashmir.
“We had an opportunity to discuss relations between the two countries with a s specific focus on what US can do in J&K. There are certain legacy issues that over time we will be working to resolve,” he added.
Abdullah hoped that the engagement between J&K and the US will deepen in the coming years.
“But we look forward to taking this conversation further. This is a conversation that will take place both between Gor and Washington and between me and government of India in New Delhi. But we are hopeful and optimistic that the engagement between USA and J&K will widen and deepen in the years ahead,” the CM added.
Early morning, Abdullah said he will discuss the situation in the region with visiting Sergio Gor, but ruled out raising internal issues with Washington's representative, saying only the central government can resolve those issues.
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