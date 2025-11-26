ETV Bharat / bharat

US Embassy Thanks CBI For Busting Cybercrime Networks Targeting Its Citizens

New Delhi: The United States has thanked the CBI for its "continued support" in busting and dismantling transnational cybercrime networks targeting its citizens.

In a message on X, the US Embassy here said, "India's Central Bureau of Investigation has dismantled an illegal call center targeting US nationals and arrested a key operative in the transnational cybercrime network. Through coordinated intelligence and decisive action, our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks to prevent future scams and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your continued support, @CBIHeadquarters."

The CBI had arrested Vikas Kumar Nimar, allegedly behind the illegal operations of a firm -- VC Infrometrix Pvt Ltd -- from Lucknow last week, after being on the run for over a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said in a statement.