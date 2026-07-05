ETV Bharat / bharat

US Embassy Shares Special Video on 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence

Leandro Braga watches a drone exhibition at celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in Buenos Aires, Argentina ( AP )

New Delhi: The US Embassy in Delhi on Saturday shared a special video on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence featuring former NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, musician A R Rahman and several other eminent Indian personalities extending their wishes on the milestone.

The nearly 2.5-minute video also features Olympian Abhinav Bindra, former cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj, actors R Madhavan and Rituparna Sengupta, shuttler P V Sindhu, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, and US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, among others.

The video opens with a montage of visuals of the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. It also features a recorded comment by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying “we look forward to celebrating it together” with America's Indian partners.