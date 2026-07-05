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US Embassy Shares Special Video on 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence

The video features a recorded comment by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying “we look forward to celebrating it together” with America's Indian partners.

Leandro Braga watches a drone exhibition at celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Leandro Braga watches a drone exhibition at celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in Buenos Aires, Argentina (AP)
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By PTI

Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The US Embassy in Delhi on Saturday shared a special video on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence featuring former NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, musician A R Rahman and several other eminent Indian personalities extending their wishes on the milestone.

The nearly 2.5-minute video also features Olympian Abhinav Bindra, former cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj, actors R Madhavan and Rituparna Sengupta, shuttler P V Sindhu, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, and US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, among others.

The video opens with a montage of visuals of the bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. It also features a recorded comment by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying “we look forward to celebrating it together” with America's Indian partners.

Recently, the US hosted a grand celebration in Delhi to mark 250 years of its independence. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his wishes to the US on the occasion. “Best wishes to @SecRubio, the Government and people of the United States of America on the 250th anniversary of their Independence. Look forward to working together to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” he posted on X.

In the recorded video shared by the embassy, the leading personalities shared what America meant to them. Former NASA astronaut Williams said, “From the Wright brothers to landing on the Moon, you inspired thousands to imagine the impossible and explore.”

Born in Ohio to Deepak Pandya and Ursuline Bonnie Pandya on September 19, 1965, the former US Navy captain remains a figure of immense inspiration in India. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said America has “inspired the world to dream big and be curious”. Oscar-winning music composer Rahman said in his comments, “Wishing the best... Peace and love.”

Also Read:

  1. 'May Next 250 Years Take India-US Partnership To New Heights': PM Modi Extends '4th Of July' Wishes To Americans
  2. Severe Weather Disrupts Some America 250th Celebrations; Trump Says He Will Still Speak In DC

TAGGED:

250TH ANNIVERSARY US INDEPENDENCE
US EMBASSY IN DELHI
US 250 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

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