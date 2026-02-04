ETV Bharat / bharat

'US economy Is Powerful, Large-Scale Agricultural Exports Can Hit Indian Farmers': Sharad Pawar

Baramati: Senior NCP (SP) leader and MP Sharad Pawar has cautioned the government against the new India-US Trade Deal allowing increased US agricultural exports, saying it will need to protect the Indian farmers since the American economy is very powerful.

"The US economy is very powerful. If they start exporting their goods on a large scale, it will affect our domestic farmers and local produce. In this situation, the Indian agricultural sector will need to be protected so that it is not exposed to the adverse impacts," Pawar said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said that PM Modi committed to USD 500 billion of purchases of US energy, transportation, and agricultural products. "The US tariff on India will now be at 18 percent, but American exports to India will face a tariff of zero per cent, so this is a great deal and a huge win for American workers, businesses and consumers alike", she commented.

Pawar welcomed the trade deal saying, "Some satisfactory decisions have been made as they have reduced some tariffs on our country. The picture will become clearer in the next two days. We can comment only after that. However, a provision in the Indo-US tariff deal announced by the US allows agricultural exports to India, which is a matter of concern for Indian farmers and the domestic agriculture sector," he said.

