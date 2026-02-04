'US economy Is Powerful, Large-Scale Agricultural Exports Can Hit Indian Farmers': Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar also says he is happy that Sunetra Pawar has been sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Baramati: Senior NCP (SP) leader and MP Sharad Pawar has cautioned the government against the new India-US Trade Deal allowing increased US agricultural exports, saying it will need to protect the Indian farmers since the American economy is very powerful.
"The US economy is very powerful. If they start exporting their goods on a large scale, it will affect our domestic farmers and local produce. In this situation, the Indian agricultural sector will need to be protected so that it is not exposed to the adverse impacts," Pawar said.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".
The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said that PM Modi committed to USD 500 billion of purchases of US energy, transportation, and agricultural products. "The US tariff on India will now be at 18 percent, but American exports to India will face a tariff of zero per cent, so this is a great deal and a huge win for American workers, businesses and consumers alike", she commented.
Pawar welcomed the trade deal saying, "Some satisfactory decisions have been made as they have reduced some tariffs on our country. The picture will become clearer in the next two days. We can comment only after that. However, a provision in the Indo-US tariff deal announced by the US allows agricultural exports to India, which is a matter of concern for Indian farmers and the domestic agriculture sector," he said.
Pawar said he could not attend the ongoing Budget session in Parliament due to a family tragedy, referring to his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's death.
"I have never remained absent for the Budget session. But this time, due to the tragic accident, I could not go to Delhi to attend the Budget and was not able to go through it in detail," the parliamentarian said.
Commenting on the Union Budget announced on February 1, he said, "From whatever I have read in newspapers, it appears that steps which could have caused suffering to the common people were deliberately avoided, and that is a matter of satisfaction. At the same time, some concrete measures for development were expected."
Since the last two days, Parliament has witnessed stormy sessions and adjournments over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. “The basis of Rahul Gandhi’s statement is a book written by a former Army Chief, which contains certain points related to the Chinese military. Rahul has not written it, yet there was uproar, which could have been avoided. Sensitive matters like these should have been discussed in Parliament in a civil manner. Unfortunately, discussion was not allowed in the House. Stopping discussion on issues related to national security is not appropriate,” Pawar said.
Speaking about developments after the untimely death of Ajit Pawar on January 28, Pawar said, he welcomed Sunetra Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of Maharashtra. He said the family will need to have a joint meeting to take a decision for erecting a memorial for Ajit Pawar.
"I am happy that Sunetra Pawar is sworn-in as Deputy CM. As regards the memorial, I don't have much information about it. Someone told me about it and I even read it, but we need more clarity. A collective decision has to be made and once we all meet, we will have to discuss about which land is to be used."
