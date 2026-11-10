ETV Bharat / bharat

We Protect American and Indian Families Alike: US Ambassador Gor On Bilateral Counter-Narcotics Cooperation

Delegates at the second India-US Drug Policy Executive Working Group Meeting ( ETV Bharat (Special Arrangement via NCB) )

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said that bilateral cooperation between India and the US in countering the narcotics menace has produced tangible results.

Gor was speaking at the second India-US Drug Policy Executive Working Group Meeting, hosted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on November 2-3. "When our two law enforcement communities coordinate with this level of speed and trust, we protect American and Indian families alike," Gor said.

Both countries have agreed to exchange best practices in targeted law enforcement efforts to combat narcotics. ETV Bharat reported on November 3 that the discussions focused on strengthening real-time intelligence sharing, coordinating drug law enforcement operations, scheduling precursor chemicals and developing effective mechanisms to prevent their diversion into illicit drug manufacturing.

The first Working Group Meeting was held in Washington in January this year. The Indian delegation was led by Anurag Garg, Director General, NCB, and the US delegation was headed by Debbie Seguin, Acting Deputy Director, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

According to a statement released by the White House on Monday, the meeting underscored the importance of sustained institutional engagement, timely intelligence exchange, and coordinated action to address emerging narcotics threats and promote demand reduction.

“The delegations discussed current drug trafficking trends and emerging threats. They welcomed joint and national initiatives at the operational and regulatory levels, including Operation MedMax, Operation WIPE, and India’s Voluntary Code of Conduct to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals used to make synthetic drugs,” the statement said.

In his opening remarks, Anurag Garg highlighted the India Vision Roadmap 2026–2029, which outlines a comprehensive strategy to combat the illicit narcotics trade, emphasising network-centric investigations, precursor control, financial investigations, prevention, and rehabilitation.