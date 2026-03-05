'US Can Serve As A Reliable Alternative Source Of Energy For India': US Deputy Secretary Of State
The emerging trade deal is an encouraging step and could serve as the foundation for unlocking the partnership’s immense, untapped potential, said Christopher Landau.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Stressing that the US can serve as a reliable alternative energy source for India, Christopher Landau, US’s Deputy Secretary of State said that as an energy-rich country, the US is keen to deepen cooperation in the sector.
“While there may be short and long-term challenges, we are committed to ensuring that India’s energy needs are sustainably met,” said Landau while participating at the Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative (SDI) in New Delhi on Thursday. The SDI is a part of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.
The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue started on Thursday and will continue till Saturday. Attending a session on Power, Purpose, & Partnerships: American Foreign Policy in a New Era, Landau said, “This century will see the rise of India, and the US’ strategic trajectory is increasingly aligned with India’s success in the decades ahead.”
It is in India’s interest to further deepen the relationship. The emerging trade deal is an encouraging step and could serve as the foundation for unlocking the partnership’s immense, untapped potential, he said. “The US and India converge across multiple strategic priorities, including counterterrorism, safeguarding freedom of navigation, and advancing energy cooperation,” said Landau.
He said technology is a core strength for both countries. “AI will change everything—which is why India needed to sign on to the PaxSilica framework, ensuring these technologies are developed collaboratively and supported by resilient, shared supply chains,” he said.
The first edition of Raisina SDI convened global thought leaders, policymakers, and scholars to deliberate on the evolving role of science diplomacy in navigating the emerging imperatives of strategic autonomy and the governance challenges posed by disruptive technologies.
The programme brought together about 80 scientists, innovators, diplomats, science diplomacy scholars and practitioners from across the world and from leading international organisations in a closed-door format designed to facilitate open exchange of ideas.
The inaugural session underscored the increasingly central focus of science and technology to the imperatives of national development agendas of countries, economic competitiveness, national and global security priorities, and socio-economic progress.
It was emphasised that in the evolving global landscape, science diplomacy is not static; it must continually adapt to new technological frontiers, shifting geopolitical realities, and emerging global challenges.
The 11th Raisina Dialogue will witness participation from representatives of 110 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Members of Parliament, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth.
The theme of the 2026 edition is "Saṁskāra – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement." Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars including contested frontiers: power, polarity, and periphery; repairing the commons: new groups, new guardians, new avenues; white whale: the pursuit of agenda 2030; the eleventh hour: climate, conflict, and the cost of delay; tomorrow land: towards a tech-topia; and trade in the time of tariffs: recovery, resilience, reinvention
Around 2,700 participants from 110 countries will be joining the dialogue in-person, and the proceedings will be viewed by millions across the world on various digital platforms.
