'US Can Serve As A Reliable Alternative Source Of Energy For India': US Deputy Secretary Of State

New Delhi: Stressing that the US can serve as a reliable alternative energy source for India, Christopher Landau, US’s Deputy Secretary of State said that as an energy-rich country, the US is keen to deepen cooperation in the sector.

“While there may be short and long-term challenges, we are committed to ensuring that India’s energy needs are sustainably met,” said Landau while participating at the Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative (SDI) in New Delhi on Thursday. The SDI is a part of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.

The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue started on Thursday and will continue till Saturday. Attending a session on Power, Purpose, & Partnerships: American Foreign Policy in a New Era, Landau said, “This century will see the rise of India, and the US’ strategic trajectory is increasingly aligned with India’s success in the decades ahead.”

It is in India’s interest to further deepen the relationship. The emerging trade deal is an encouraging step and could serve as the foundation for unlocking the partnership’s immense, untapped potential, he said. “The US and India converge across multiple strategic priorities, including counterterrorism, safeguarding freedom of navigation, and advancing energy cooperation,” said Landau.

He said technology is a core strength for both countries. “AI will change everything—which is why India needed to sign on to the PaxSilica framework, ensuring these technologies are developed collaboratively and supported by resilient, shared supply chains,” he said.

The first edition of Raisina SDI convened global thought leaders, policymakers, and scholars to deliberate on the evolving role of science diplomacy in navigating the emerging imperatives of strategic autonomy and the governance challenges posed by disruptive technologies.