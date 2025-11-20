ETV Bharat / bharat

US Approves $93 Million Defence Deal To Sell Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Missiles To India

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 14, 2025 | File ( ANI )

New Delhi: The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced the approval of military sales to India, comprising Excalibur projectiles and Javelin missile systems, with a combined value of about $93 million.

The Javelin Missile System and its related equipment are estimated to cost $45.7 million, whereas the Excalibur Projectiles and associated equipment are estimated at $47.1 million.

"The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing precision capability equipment, which will increase first strike accuracy in its brigades. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," the DSCA said in a statement released on its website on Wednesday. It added that the sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” it added.

"The Government of India has requested to buy up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles. The following non-MDE items will also be included: ancillary items; Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS) with Improved Platform Integration Kit (iPIK); primers; propellant charges; U.S. Government technical assistance; technical data; repair and return services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $47.1 million," read the statement.