US Approves $93 Million Defence Deal To Sell Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Missiles To India
This proposed sale will help strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced the approval of military sales to India, comprising Excalibur projectiles and Javelin missile systems, with a combined value of about $93 million.
The Javelin Missile System and its related equipment are estimated to cost $45.7 million, whereas the Excalibur Projectiles and associated equipment are estimated at $47.1 million.
"The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing precision capability equipment, which will increase first strike accuracy in its brigades. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," the DSCA said in a statement released on its website on Wednesday. It added that the sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” it added.
"The Government of India has requested to buy up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles. The following non-MDE items will also be included: ancillary items; Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS) with Improved Platform Integration Kit (iPIK); primers; propellant charges; U.S. Government technical assistance; technical data; repair and return services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $47.1 million," read the statement.
In another statement, the DSA said the State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of Javelin Missile System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $45.7 million.
India, the statement added, has requested to buy 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and 25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU). For the Javelin missile system, the principal contractors will be a RTX Corporation/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) of Orlando, Florida and Tucson, Arizona.
For the Excalibur projectiles, the principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia, the DSCA said.
"At this time, the U.S. Government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to India. There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," it added.
