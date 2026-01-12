'Clear Mission To Take India-US Relations To Next Level': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor
Gor said that he has travelled all over the world with President Trump, and he can attest that "his friendship with PM Modi is real."
New Delhi: Sergio Gor, the newly appointed US ambassador to India, said that it is his clear mission to advance India-US relations in his first public speech since taking office on Monday.
"I've travelled all over the world with President (Donald) Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is real. The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but they always resolve their differences," he said.
"Our Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has said this will be a year of reciprocity - with fair trade, mutual respect, and shared security. On the ongoing trade deal negotiations, both sides continue to actively engage, and the next call will take place tomorrow. While trade is important, we will also continue working closely on key areas such as security and counter-terrorism," Gor said.
