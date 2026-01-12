ETV Bharat / bharat

'Clear Mission To Take India-US Relations To Next Level': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor addresses the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at US Embassy, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. ( (PTI) )

New Delhi: Sergio Gor, the newly appointed US ambassador to India, said that it is his clear mission to advance India-US relations in his first public speech since taking office on Monday.

"I've travelled all over the world with President (Donald) Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is real. The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but they always resolve their differences," he said.