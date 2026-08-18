ETV Bharat / bharat

US Ambassador Sergio Gor To Visit Kashmir On Wednesday, Meet LG Sinha, CM Omar

Srinagar: US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor is scheduled to visit the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, officials said, in his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, Gor is expected to hold separate meetings with J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Srinagar.

Officials said Gor is also scheduled to stay overnight at the Taj Hotel. A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the planned visit and said a delegation from Gor's team has already reached Srinagar as part of preparations for the visit.

"Yes, the visit is scheduled, and one delegation of his team has already reached Srinagar. More details cannot be shared right now," the police official said.

The visit comes as India and the United States continue to strengthen cooperation on security and strategic issues. Gor recently held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on bilateral cooperation, including counterterrorism and counter-narcotics, according to officials.

Gor's role as both US ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs places his Kashmir visit in a wider regional context. His meetings with the Union territory's top constitutional and elected leadership are expected to cover issues linked to security, regional stability and the broader India-US relationship, officials said.