Looking Forward To Working Closely With New Delhi: US Ambassador Sergio Gor After Presenting Credentials

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Jan. 14, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday said he was looking forward to working closely with New Delhi to advance shared priorities in areas of defence, trade, technology and critical minerals and to strengthen the overall partnership, as he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu.

Gor, the 27th US ambassador to India, said it was an honour for him to "serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the US-India relationship". He made the remarks after presenting his credentials along with the envoys of Austria and Trinidad and Tobago at an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is an honour to present my credentials to Indian President Murmu and to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the US-India relationship," he said.

"I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies," he added.

Prior to assuming his duties in New Delhi, Gor, 38, was assistant to the US President and Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House. He arrived in New Delhi on January 9 amid an unprecedented estrangement in ties between the two countries.