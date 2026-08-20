US Ambassador Sergio Gor Arrives In Leh After Kashmir Visit, Likely To Meet Dalai Lama
Gor is expected to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, with the meeting expected to draw attention from China.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Srinagar: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Ladakh on Thursday after concluding his Kashmir trip. Gor arrived at Leh Airport this afternoon from Srinagar after weather delayed his flight in the morning, officials said.
Initially, the delay in his flight at Srinagar Airport triggered speculation that he might cancel the scheduled Ladakh visit. He was escorted by a large security detail on his arrival at Leh airport. The visit assumes significance as the Union Territory shares borders with China and Pakistan.
VIDEO | US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) arrives in Leh.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/lY62OZ1YPK
Gor is expected to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Leh. The 91-year-old spends his summers in Leh, sharing religious teachings.
Washington's engagement with Dalai Lama is expected to draw attention from China. Beijing considers such meetings as interference in the country’s internal matters.
Gor, who is the US special envoy on South and Central Asia, is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since assuming charge as the 27th ambassador to India in January 2026.
His statement in Kashmir on Wednesday that the region was "an important part of India” has already riled Pakistan, which issued summons to the US Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad.
This is the first standalone visit of the US envoy to the region since Article 370 was abrogated and J&K was stripped of statehood in 2019.
Gor met Abdullah at his Srinagar residence on Gupkar Road a day earlier. He hinted at reviewing the travel advisory to Kashmir for US citizens.
Since armed militancy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989, the US has repeated its advisories to its citizens, warning them against travelling to the Valley.
Following Operation Sindoor, which saw a brief war between India and Pakistan, the US flagged Kashmir among the "high risk areas" in June 2025, advising its citizens against travelling to the region.
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