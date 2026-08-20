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US Ambassador Sergio Gor Arrives In Leh After Kashmir Visit, Likely To Meet Dalai Lama

US Ambassador Sergio Gor. ( PTI )

By Moazum Mohammad 2 Min Read

Srinagar: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Ladakh on Thursday after concluding his Kashmir trip. Gor arrived at Leh Airport this afternoon from Srinagar after weather delayed his flight in the morning, officials said. Initially, the delay in his flight at Srinagar Airport triggered speculation that he might cancel the scheduled Ladakh visit. He was escorted by a large security detail on his arrival at Leh airport. The visit assumes significance as the Union Territory shares borders with China and Pakistan. Gor is expected to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Leh. The 91-year-old spends his summers in Leh, sharing religious teachings. Washington's engagement with Dalai Lama is expected to draw attention from China. Beijing considers such meetings as interference in the country’s internal matters.