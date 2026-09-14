ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Hearing On Petition Against Demolition Of Building Near Collapsed Satya Niketan PG

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused an urgent hearing on a petition filed against the demolition — carried out without first clearing the debris — of the building adjacent to the PG (paying guest accommodation) that had collapsed in Satya Niketan. A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya stated, "File the petition; it will be listed in the normal course."

The petitioner had argued that the building next to the collapsed PG was demolished while the debris from the collapsed PG was yet to be cleared, raising the possibility that victims might still be trapped underneath. In response, the High Court asked for the source of this information. The Court observed that the administration likely conducted a technical audit before demolishing the building and reiterated that the petition would be listed in the usual manner once filed.

It is worth noting that on September 7, the High Court had directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry into the sudden collapse of a building in the Satya Niketan area of ​​South Delhi. The Court had also directed the Delhi government to expedite rescue operations for the students trapped in the incident. Warning the Delhi government, the High Court stated that the state government could not evade responsibility for the matter.

While ordering the high-level inquiry, the High Court had directed that accountability for the incident be fixed, and asked to be informed about the action taken against the officials responsible. The court had expressed regret that such incidents occur in Delhi every couple of years, questioning what the Delhi government was doing to prevent them.