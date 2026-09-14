Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Hearing On Petition Against Demolition Of Building Near Collapsed Satya Niketan PG
Petitioner had argued that the debris from the collapsed PG was yet to be cleared, raising the possibility that victims might still be trapped underneath.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused an urgent hearing on a petition filed against the demolition — carried out without first clearing the debris — of the building adjacent to the PG (paying guest accommodation) that had collapsed in Satya Niketan. A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya stated, "File the petition; it will be listed in the normal course."
The petitioner had argued that the building next to the collapsed PG was demolished while the debris from the collapsed PG was yet to be cleared, raising the possibility that victims might still be trapped underneath. In response, the High Court asked for the source of this information. The Court observed that the administration likely conducted a technical audit before demolishing the building and reiterated that the petition would be listed in the usual manner once filed.
It is worth noting that on September 7, the High Court had directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry into the sudden collapse of a building in the Satya Niketan area of South Delhi. The Court had also directed the Delhi government to expedite rescue operations for the students trapped in the incident. Warning the Delhi government, the High Court stated that the state government could not evade responsibility for the matter.
While ordering the high-level inquiry, the High Court had directed that accountability for the incident be fixed, and asked to be informed about the action taken against the officials responsible. The court had expressed regret that such incidents occur in Delhi every couple of years, questioning what the Delhi government was doing to prevent them.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta — representing the Central government, the MCD, and the Delhi Police — stated that relief and rescue operations were proceeding at full pace, and that every possible effort was being made. Expressing concern over the circulation of videos of the incident, and of people trapped in the debris, on social media, he remarked that sensationalism should not be created around death.
He urged the Court to issue guidelines prohibiting the circulation of such videos on social media. At the time, the Court had stated that it would consider the matter.
It is worth noting that the "Hostel Daze Boys PG", which had collapsed, is a hub for students located near Delhi University's South Campus. Apart from the basement, the PG facility comprised five floors. The incident took place at 1.30 pm on September 6, leaving several students trapped under the debris.
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