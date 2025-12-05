ETV Bharat / bharat

Urea Availability Adequate In Telangana For 2025 Kharif Season: Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday, December 05, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The availability of urea in Telangana was adequate during the 2025 Kharif season, with 10.28 lakh tonnes supplied against a requirement of 9.80 lakh tonnes between April 1 and September 30, Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Patel, in a written reply to a query from Congress MP Mallu Ravi, said fertiliser sales during the period stood at 9.79 lakh tonnes, leaving a closing stock of 49,000 tonnes as on September 30. For the ongoing Rabi 2025-26 season, the state currently holds 2.29 lakh tonnes as on December 1, which she described as "adequate".