ETV Bharat / bharat

Urdu, Once Compulsory For Key Revenue Posts In Jammu Kashmir, Dropped In Draft Recruitment Rules

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed Urdu, previously an indispensable qualification for revenue services, from the newly amended draft recruitment rules. The move has invited mixed reactions, including support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On April 10, the revenue department released the draft of the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Service Recruitment Rules for non-gazetted posts for inviting objections within fifteen days of its notification. This development comes nearly a year after the BJP protested and demanded revocation of a government order that made Urdu a compulsory language for the naib tehsildar recruitment examination in J&K.

The matter was taken to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which scrapped the requirement in its order dated July 14, 2026. A bench of the CAT, comprising of Rajinder Dogra and Ram Mohan Johri, stayed the implementation of provisions in the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules of 2009 that mandated graduation with knowledge of Urdu as a minimum qualification for the post. This landmark order has been passed in a petition filed by Rajesh Singh and others.

Urdu has been the official language of J&K for over a century since Dogra ruler Maharaja Pratap Singh’s regime. The first official settlement was recorded in Urdu and hence it was compulsory for revenue services.

On June 9, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board invited applications for 75 Naib Tehsildar and designated Urdu compulsory to qualify for the post. It drew protest from BJP, who urged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for its scrapping as they see it disadvantageous to Jammu aspirants.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the central government passed the J&K Official Languages Bill 2020 in the Parliament including four more languages including Dogri, Kashmiri, Hindi and English to the existing Urdu as official language.

According to the fresh revenue draft, the amendments are necessitated because of the bifurcation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. In August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were declared as two union territories, mandating the distribution of the workforce and posts as well.

“Due to creation of certain posts in lieu of obsolete posts in light of the influx of IT (Information Technology in the revenue department, the need has arisen to notify the draft schedule and II of the J&K Revenue Service Recruitment Rules,” said the notification undersigned by the under secretary.