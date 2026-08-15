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'Urdu Mein Tiranga Pehna Hai': Pawan Khera Takes Dig At PM Modi Over Tricolour Pocket Square On I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 80th Independence Day, in New Delhi, on Saturday, August 15, 2026 ( ANI )

By ANI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tricolour pocket square worn by him during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Sharing an image of PM Modi, Khera questioned the design of the pocket square and sarcastically suggested that it appeared to resemble the Irish tricolour. In a post on X, Khera wrote, "Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat India ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain. (Looks like the sahib is wearing the Tricolour in Urdu. Or perhaps, instead of India, he is celebrating Ireland's Independence Day)."